Tamil Nadu Cops Rescue Transsexual Doctor Begging On Street, Help Her Set Clinic

In a shocking incident, a young doctor who graduated from the Madurai Government Medical College in 2018, was found begging on the streets of the temple town in Tamil Nadu with a group of transgenders and was rescued by the police officials.

According to the Deccan Herald, the doctor was ostracized by her family for undergoing a sex transformation procedure to become a woman which also brought an end to her professional journey. She was sacked from the hospital where she had been working for a year as a male doctor.

The police officials said that during the interaction they checked her documents and spoke to the doctors from the college who confirmed the story and revealed that the doctor was brilliant in studies.

"At first I didn't believe that she was a doctor. She broke down and insisted that she possessed a medical degree but it was on her earlier name," said Thilagar Thidal police inspector G Kavitha, who rounded up a group of transgenders for reportedly begging and troubling traders.

Reports have also pointed out that she landed in the midst of transgenders to beg as she was struggling to make ends meet after being sacked from duty.

Inspector Kavitha then worked on the case with her seniors to rehabilitate the doctor.

The publication also reported that the police are setting up a clinic for the doctor in Madurai and also got her a stethoscope and a doctor's coat.

