Tamil Nadu Teacher Visits Students Every Day To Ensure They Are Fine Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Mahalakshmi, 49, finishes her morning chores every day, telephones her students and schedules meetings with them. She hopes to motivate her students and boost their morale.

The Logical Indian Crew
Tamil Nadu   |   30 July 2020 12:41 PM GMT
Writer : Sumanti Sen | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credit: The New Indian Express

In a heartwarming gesture, a teacher in Tamil Nadu is visiting her students to know if they are doing fine amid the pandemic.

Mahalakshmi, 49, teaches Tamil in the Naduveerapattu government higher secondary school. For about 25 years now, she has been teaching over 700 students from Classes VI to X.

It has been two weeks since she has been visiting her students. She finishes her morning chores every day, telephones her students and schedules meetings with them. She hopes to motivate her students and boost their morale.

"As schools have been shut since March due to the COVID lockdown, students are facing uncertainties. They are forced to adapt to changes academically. Ergo, after the Class X boards were cancelled, I decided to meet them. I was concerned and curious about their whereabouts and their mental health, as many students come from economically weaker backgrounds," The New Indian Express quoted Mahalakshmi as saying.

She assures students and their parents that school will reopen as soon as the situation is under control, and urges them not to panic.

"I have so far covered only my Class X students. As most of their houses are adjacent to one another, I call and inform the students about the casual meet up every morning. I educate them about the pandemic and precautionary measures to be taken and give them their confidence to get through the crisis," she said.

"Having spent ample hours together in school, these children have gradually become like my own. I do not ask them to study and lecture them on how to pass time. If I did, they would not want to meet me. By visiting the houses, both parents and students feel encouraged. This will only strengthen the bond between my students and me," she added.

