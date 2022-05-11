To improve policing, Tamil Nadu will develop three mobile applications at ₹2.66 crores, each having a specific purpose. One will track stolen and missing vehicles, the second will help prevent cybercrimes, and the third will keep track of history-sheeters.

A police note said that for an app to track missing and stolen vehicles, the 'Integrated vehicle monitoring system' will receive data from the Automated Number Plate Reader (ANPR) of the police. This system will also detect if the number plates are forged, like using a bike registration number for a four-wheeler or using vice versa.



"When an ANPR camera captures the number of a stolen vehicle, the app will flag it," a senior police officer said, according to The New Indian Express.

Cyber Security Interface

The government has allocated ₹30 lakh to develop a Cyber Security Interface that will help prevent cyber fraud. A policy note tabled by the chief minister stated that the modus operandi, social media profiles, bank accounts, mail addresses and phone numbers of cybercriminals will be uploaded to the app.

The public can access this app to find online scammers.



'Parunthu' App

The application 'Parunthu' will be created to track history sheeters and prevent untoward incidents. The details of each history-sheeter will be listed under their name on the application.



A policy note stated that the app will include the current location of the history-sheeter, the possibility of revenge murders, crimes committed, involvement in kangaroo courts, and the warrants issued against them. The app will also show a non-bailable warrant, and it will cost Rs 33 lakh.

Also Read: Enhancing Education! Punjab Govt School Teachers, Principals To Be Trained In Oxford University





