Tamil Nadu: This Doctor Turned His Car Shed Into An 'Oxygen Pandal' To Save Lives

The second phase of the coronavirus outbreak has led to an extreme crisis of the life-saving gas — oxygen— across the country. People desperate to save their loved ones have been frantically looking for oxygen cylinders and putting out SOS requests. They often fall prey to individuals charging an exorbitant price for the essential supplies.

However, do-gooders are helping those in need. A doctor in Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur has set up an 'Oxygen Pandal' on his hospital's premises to provide critical COVID patients with free medical oxygen. He also provides medicines to the patients free of cost.

Dr Shakthivel, a general physician, has been running a multi-specialty nursing home in the city for the past several years. He said that the patients who require immediate hospitalisation and experience dropping oxygen levels are the worst sufferers since their family members who are scouting for beds are unable to get access to one due to resource scarcity.

During this crucial time, his pandal would provide oxygen to the patients till the family secures a hospital bed.

"We have a small liquefied oxygen production unit and there was surplus oxygen and then I thought as to why don't we open a place in front of the hospital for patients who require oxygen, on the line of oxygen langars in Gurudwaras and this led to the Oxygen Pandal," said the doctor, reported EdexLive.

He shared that the initiative was made possible with the support of city-based NGO Natrtrinai Foundation that helped him turn his car shed into an oxygen-providing premise by covering it with metal sheets and having five beds. Patients can stay up to six hours and inhale oxygen free of cost, while their relatives can search for hospital beds.

Reports mentioned that the hospital produces 30 cylinders of medical oxygen each with a capacity of 7,000 liters.

