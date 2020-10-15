'Titliyan' Giving Wings To Dreams Of Poor Girls In Ranchi

A few years ago, Atul Gera used to distribute biscuits to girls who would come near to his shop in Ranchi. All of them were daughters of daily wagers' who never got a chance to attend school. Most of them would be looking out for food, trash and money. Noticing that the biscuits he offered didn't help much, he decided to launch Titliyan initiative and announced it on Facebook in 2016.

As soon as he made the announcement, volunteers stepped forward for the initiative. 'Titliyan' is a platform through which the yout can become 'foster parents' to the less privileged. He came forward with the initiative after holding conversations with the real parents of the girls. With this initiative, he gave wings to these underprivileged girls between 5 to 12 years of age with the objective of providing quality education.

The 'foster parents' of the girls attended the parents-teachers meetings and took down things that would be required for these children.

Initially, 11 girls were selected by each volunteer to take care of their education and other expenses. All of them got admitted to Anita Residential Girls School situated at Kanke in Ranchi. Gera says that he was encouraged by Sister Alixia in the school and she assured that she would help the girls get admission.

"These children were initially kept separate from other students to give them time to adjust in the environment. But now, they are like any other student and are doing well in their studies," shared Gera as reported by The New Indian Express.

The members of the group are satisfied with the change that followed in the children after joining the school. The members of this group feel good as they could contribute to at least one person. The children who are studying never thought that they would ever get to attend school and now want to fulfil their dreams with the opportunity that they've received.

