Tirupati MLA Attends COVID-19 Victim's Funeral, Calls To End Stigma

Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy attended the funeral of a COVID-19 victim even as stigma around the illness prevails in society.

After the family of the deceased reportedly refused to be a part of the man's funeral, Tirupati YSRCP MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy on Wednesday, August 19, took part in it. The MLA attended the funeral at the Harishchandra Cemetery in Tirupati, together with members of the Human Development Forum

Reddy urged families to attend funerals of the deceased, calling for an end to discrimination against patients and victims of coronavirus.

"All are equal after death. Of course, we need to take precaution while dealing with corona, but refusing a respectful cremation is a crime. I request people not to fear and socially isolate those infected. The funeral can be held as per their custom as coronavirus doesn't spread from the body after certain hours," India Today quoted the MLA as saying.

