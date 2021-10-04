Kompala Babu, a 58-year-old auto driver in Tirupati, is an ardent nature lover and an environmentalist. His auto is a symbol of his love for the environment and his concern for it. To promote greenery and raise awareness about environmental conservation, Babu has kept plant saplings in his vehicle.

Kompala Babu used to work in the city as a milk product dealer and distributor. However, in 2011, he was diagnosed with a brain tumour. His family had to shell out around ₹11 lakh for his treatment. They were also compelled to sell their home to cover the expenses.

Babu took on petty jobs to help support his family after he recovered. In the year 2019, he started driving a auto and set up saplings in it.

"Every passenger notices how appealing my automobile was indeed. When people board my auto, they say it feels like they're sitting in a garden. Passengers understand the importance of environmental preservation after seeing my vehicle. I also believe that nature can protect us from a variety of health problems that we face today," The New Indian Express quoted Babu as saying.

"Everyone Should Rally Behind Him And Plant Trees"

Passengers contact Babu to rent his vehicle. He also stated that nearly 300 customers had approached him for his services multiple times, indicating that they trust him to provide the best service possible.

He also runs a small nursery at his home and offers free saplings to anyone who contacts him. Tirupati Municipal Corporation officials have been offering him free urea to assist him in caring for his saplings. "Even at the age of 58, the auto-rickshaw driver has been working for environmental conservation. Everyone should rally behind him and plant trees," said S Narayana, a local.



His main goal is to spread the word about the importance of being green and keep his passengers healthy.

