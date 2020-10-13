Australia: Seven Hour Scenic 'Flight To Nowhere' Sold Out In 10 Minutes, Know What Happened Aboard

Before the pandemic hit our lives, catching a flight was just another thing to do. Now with several safety regulations, people are refraining themselves from travelling leading to a huge loss for airlines. In such a scenario, to attract consumers, an Australian airline has started a 'flight to nowhere' project. The first flight of the project was completely booked in just ten minutes.

According to CNN, 'Flight to nowhere' has the main purpose of taking passengers on a journey without any destination. The details about this project were announced in a social media post.

The flight was organised by the Australian carrier to generate revenue and accommodate travel-starved fliers after it cancelled many international flights due to the pandemic.

A frequent flier with the Airlines, Dr Fiona Downes had unused points. She used the points to book a ticket of 'flight to nowhere' for herself. "It was like a once in a lifetime opportunity," she told CNN Travel.

Qantas Boeing 787 Dreamliner had just 150 seats. The plane is known for its large windows made the experience of aerial sightseeing interesting for all its passengers. The price of each ticket ranges from ₹ 57,878 for an economy seat to ₹ 1,31,421 for premium. The plane took off from Sydney Airport, and flew over Queensland border to the Gold Coast, Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast, before continuing north to the Whitsundays and Great Barrier Reef. The plane flew over Uluru and Kata Tjuta landmarks over the Sydney Harbour before returning to the Sydney airport for landing.

Passengers who boarded the flight were offered goodie bags to commemorate the occasion. All the travellers enjoyed the classic Aussie meals offered during the flight. The landscape outside the flight was the focus of all passengers throughout the journey. As soon as the flight took off, the passengers enjoyed the late morning sunshine, passengers began snapping photographs out the window of the city below.

A Qantas spokesperson said that 'Emily' Boeing 787 Dreamliner was the probably the fastest selling flight in Qantas history. Qantas CEO, Alan Joyce, was quoted by Australia's local media outlet Traveller as saying that the frequent flyers missed the experience of flying amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, they might not have missed the destination as much as the whole experience of boarding the flight.



Many people criticised the Airlines for not taking into account the environmental implications of this flight. Amidst the controversy that followed about the flight, Qantas said it would offset 100% of the flight's carbon emissions.

Also Read: Silicon Valley Billionaire Turns Teacher For Rural Kids In Tamil Nadu