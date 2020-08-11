Pune Hospital Gifts Artificial Limb To Three Legged Cow

A three-legged cow from Chaufula, a village near Pune was gifted an artificial leg by the city-based Sancheti Hospital.

The operation was successfully conducted by doctors at Sancheti Hospital. The abandoned cow was rescued by a shelter home for animals in Chaufula. The villagers approached the prosthetic and orthotics department which makes artificial limbs for humans. The hospital operated on the animal and even offered free of cost treatment. Performing prosthetics on animals is an unexplored area and experts say that there is a need for further research in this area.

The head of prosthetics and orthotics department, Salil Jain at Sancheti Hospital, said, "We took measurements for the leg around two weeks back. My team studied the anatomy of the cow and then prepared the design for the leg. Designing for heavy animals is more difficult. The cow is able to stand and is walking slowly now. But it will take at least a month's time for her to get adjusted with the artificial leg. Also, we are monitoring her movements and progress with the new leg."

A farmer from the nearby village who often visits the shelter home mentioned that they're examining the cow and keeping hospital staff informed on a daily basis. The villagers wish that the cow gets back to walking on its four legs within a month's time.

Meanwhile, many animal rights activists have appreciated the hospital's voluntary act. The activists mentioned that more extensive research should be done to make prosthetics for animals.

The hospital's commendable effort got appreciated from PETA India."We commend the hospital to extend the care for animals too. Prosthetic legs are tricky for large, heavy animals. Care must be taken to ensure it can suitably balance weight, however, this cow clearly has many well-wishers and so it appears that care will be extended to ensure her comfort. More such initiatives are needed in the country to ensure care for animals." reported Hindustan Times

