This Is My India! Woman Takes Front Seat To Allow Uber Drive Offer Namaaz Mid-Ride

While there have been a lot of negative instances taking place across the country since the start of Ramadan this year, few positive encounters are setting massive examples of how India is all about communal harmony. One of those heartwarming encounters occurred when Mumbai's Priya Singh took an Uber ride from the airport.

Taking to LinkedIn, Priya shared a wholesome story of her encounter with an Uber driver on April 15, which went massively viral on the platform for all the right reasons.

Humanity Above All

Ten minutes into her ride from the airport, Priya heard the Azaan playing on her driver's mobile phone, and she could not stop her curiosity from asking him if he was performing iftar or not. To her query, the driver responded by saying that he was, but today it happened during his rental duty. However, what happened next is truly inspiring and heartwarming!

Priya, understanding the driver's situation, asked him if he wanted to pay namaaz right away.

"I took an Uber from the airport and after 10 min, Azaan started playing in driver's mobile...I asked him "iftar kiya apne" he replied "Haan aaj road per hi ho gaya kyuki rental duty thi" I again asked "do you want to pay namaaz" he asked "can I?" Priya wrote.

My India!

On the back of her insistence, the cab was then parked on the roadside and Priya took the front seat to allow the driver to offer his prayers in the back seat.

"We parked the car on the rodeside to let him do his prayers in the back seat while I sit in the front seat," she further wrote in her LinkedIn post. She concluded her post by adding, "that's the kind of India my parent taught me about".

Her post went viral on the platform, with many commending her heartfelt gesture and setting a good example for many to follow. The above-mentioned post already has more than 15,000 likes on the platform at the time of reporting with many appreciating the wholeheartedness of the entire incident.

