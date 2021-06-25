This Delhi Businessman Is Reaching Out To Villagers Infected With COVID, Provides Them Oxygen Cylinders, Medicines

A Delhi-based businessman, Arvind Arora has been serving the poor and needy infected with COVID-19 and has earned goodwill and countless blessings from the vulnerable.



The owner of a CCTV company, Arora has been providing COVID medicines and equipment to the patients in villages medicines. He converted his office into a COVID Care Call Centre after several people from faraway villages approached him for help.

According to the NDTV report, the staff receives hundreds of calls every day from people in need of care relief packages and ensures they receive them. The team provides patients with oximeters, medications, small oxygen cylinders, thermometers, masks, sanitisers, and other relief kits.

After learning that nearly 30 people tested positive in villages daily, the team set up COVID camps for preliminary testing in several remote areas. The team has now started distributing online medical kits in 50 districts. "We put out a helpline number, and my whole team was managing the calls," Arora told the media.

Team Helped Village In Uttar Pradesh

One such village the team reached out to is Khatta Prahladpur in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district, where hundreds of people had tested positive this year. The local dispensary has been closed for years, and the villagers barely receive timely medical attention, unless one travels to the government hospital, which is 15 km away.

During this time, Arora's kits and medicines came as a sigh of relief for the villagers.

Nearly 25 people have died of virus complications in the village, due to the shortage of COVID-related medicines and equipment. Lauding Arora's efforts, a village resident, Manoj Sharma said that the packages helped save many lives. Many got the chance to recover properly from the infection due to the availability of medicines, he added.

