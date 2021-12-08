All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Chennai: This 12-Yr-Old Kid Is Promoting Reading Habits In Children In Her Own Unique Style

Photo Credit: From The Source

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Chennai: This 12-Yr-Old Kid Is Promoting Reading Habits In Children In Her Own Unique Style

Pratibha Sahu

Writer: Pratibha Sahu

Pratibha Sahu

Pratibha Sahu

Remote Intern

She has completed Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication from Makahnalal Chaturvedi recently and is currently pursuing a Masters in Advertising And Public Relations. She loves writing on current issues and love voice-overs. She has done internships in content writing, voice-over artist, SEO analyst, social media management, and as a radio jockey too.

See article by Pratibha Sahu

Tamil Nadu,  8 Dec 2021 10:38 AM GMT  | Updated 2021-12-08T20:10:21+05:30check update history

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Aaradhana Umesh is a keen book reader and is actively working for promoting reading habits amongst children.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Chennai's Aaradhana Umesh is a 12-year-old kid in 7th standard who is very fond of reading and has been actively promoting reading habits among children for a long time now. Aaradhana believes that if a child reads today, he/she will be an adult thinker tomorrow. With this motto, she has cultivated a good habit of reading and gaining knowledge and promoting this habit in others.

She actively also participates in activities that promote healthy reading competition among school kids.

Aaradhna's Journey Of Promoting Reading

In her initial step, Aaradhana started reading clubs in playschools, activity centres, and also at her apartment. In all these reading clubs, she organized activities such as reading aloud, reader of the day, storytelling, etc. Through all these activities, she felt a drastic change, and that is of children now started enjoying reading after attending her reading clubs.

This is also a significant achievement in itself, in a world where we do have time to skip our virtual screens, and in this phase, she is taking today's generation of kids towards books.

Set Up Libraries For Underprivileged Children In Rural Regions

Aaradhana set up three libraries to promote a reading environment more. Furthermore, she set up the first two libraries with the help of her friends. For her third library, she donated 500 plus books because this library was a special one as it is for rural school kids who have the zeal to read, but it has facilities. This is how she is working actively for underprivileged children.

The 12-year-old also collects different books from different people and arranges them in a van and with the way they circulate a moving library in villages for children to join in and read.

During this COVID-19 pandemic, when everyone was going one or the other problem to access education, she felt the need for books for underprivileged children as they can't attend school, nor they do have any gadgets to participate in virtual classes. There she donated the books to the children of domestic helpers. These beautiful gestures of hers are an example to be set for society.

Tips For Cultivating A Reading Habit

Aaradhana also shared tips on how a beginner should cultivate this habit.

- Start reading 15-20 minutes a day of any book and make this habit a part of your daily routine.

- Maintain a reading tracker to mark daily after reading 15 minutes a day.

- She also shared one pro-tip, one can reward themselves after completing one month of daily 15 minutes reading with their favourite meal or something else.

Also Read: Amid Rising Voice Against AFSPA, Nagaland Govt Asks Centre To Repeal It

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Pratibha Sahu
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Reading 
Reading books 
Reading clubs 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X