Chennai's Aaradhana Umesh is a 12-year-old kid in 7th standard who is very fond of reading and has been actively promoting reading habits among children for a long time now. Aaradhana believes that if a child reads today, he/she will be an adult thinker tomorrow. With this motto, she has cultivated a good habit of reading and gaining knowledge and promoting this habit in others.

She actively also participates in activities that promote healthy reading competition among school kids.

Aaradhna's Journey Of Promoting Reading

In her initial step, Aaradhana started reading clubs in playschools, activity centres, and also at her apartment. In all these reading clubs, she organized activities such as reading aloud, reader of the day, storytelling, etc. Through all these activities, she felt a drastic change, and that is of children now started enjoying reading after attending her reading clubs.

This is also a significant achievement in itself, in a world where we do have time to skip our virtual screens, and in this phase, she is taking today's generation of kids towards books.

Set Up Libraries For Underprivileged Children In Rural Regions

Aaradhana set up three libraries to promote a reading environment more. Furthermore, she set up the first two libraries with the help of her friends. For her third library, she donated 500 plus books because this library was a special one as it is for rural school kids who have the zeal to read, but it has facilities. This is how she is working actively for underprivileged children.

The 12-year-old also collects different books from different people and arranges them in a van and with the way they circulate a moving library in villages for children to join in and read.

During this COVID-19 pandemic, when everyone was going one or the other problem to access education, she felt the need for books for underprivileged children as they can't attend school, nor they do have any gadgets to participate in virtual classes. There she donated the books to the children of domestic helpers. These beautiful gestures of hers are an example to be set for society.

Tips For Cultivating A Reading Habit

Aaradhana also shared tips on how a beginner should cultivate this habit.

- Start reading 15-20 minutes a day of any book and make this habit a part of your daily routine.

- Maintain a reading tracker to mark daily after reading 15 minutes a day.

- She also shared one pro-tip, one can reward themselves after completing one month of daily 15 minutes reading with their favourite meal or something else.

