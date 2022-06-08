All section
Telangana: First Of Its Kind Theme Park For Women And Children Opens In Hyderabad

The Logical Indian Crew

Telangana: 'First Of Its Kind' Theme Park For Women And Children Opens In Hyderabad

Ronit Kumar Singh

Telangana,  8 Jun 2022 6:53 AM GMT

In Hyderabad’s Kukatpally Housing Board Colony (KPHP)- Phase 3, the first theme park has been opened for women and children (below the age of 10 years). It features dedicated walking paths, play areas for children, a yoga space, and more.

The first theme park, made solely for women and children (below the age of 10 years), is now open in Telangana's capital Hyderabad. The theme park is located at Kukatpally Housing Board Colony (KPHB)- Phase 3. It has dedicated walking paths, play areas for children, yoga space, gym facilities, open space for kitty parties, etc. On June 5, it was inaugurated and has become the first-ever theme park dedicated exclusively to women and children.

According to Times Now, similar theme parks are to be constructed in LB Nagar and Serillingampally with the same facilities. A Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) official said, "We have also earmarked an area for women entrepreneurs, who run small businesses, to hold exhibitions." The corporation is also planning to train women in making handbags, embroidery, and other such products.

KPHB and GHMC's Joint Effort

The entire expense for land acquisition and construction of this theme park has been taken up jointly by the KPHB and GHMC. The park is built on a stretch of 1.5-acre land of the housing board. In contrast, the corporation has put its effort into developing the gym and play areas for children. The premises wall and walking track are also designed by the housing board.

Theme Park for Green Impact

An Executive Engineer of the LB Nagar Zone, K. Rajaiah, emphasised the green impact of the park. With two more such parks on the line, nearly 250 plants of different types will be planted for green and clean air. Apart from those two parks, more than 11 theme parks are lined up for construction in LB Nagar Zone, added K. Rajaiah. This initiative will increase the green cover in the city with an impact on the air quality.

Also Read: IIT Madras Launches Free 'Out Of The Box Thinking' Course, Encourages Innovative Thinking

