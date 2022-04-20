All section
Assam: Youngster Develops Theft-Proof Electronic Cycle With Futuristic Features

The Logical Indian Crew

Assam: Youngster Develops 'Theft-Proof' Electronic Cycle With Futuristic Features

Assam,  20 April 2022 8:02 AM GMT

Samrat Nath's e-bike clocks a top speed of 40 kilometres per hour and comes with an average range of 60-km on a single charge as well.

A youngster from Assam's Karimganj district has created a 'theft-proof' Electronic bicycle (E-bike) with the help of modern sensors and installing location tracking systems to it. Not only that, but the e-bike is completely powered by Lithium-ion batteries, which were recycled from used laptops. Samrat Nath's e-bike clocks a top speed of 40 kilometres per hour and comes with an average range of 60-km on a single charge as well.

Innovation At Its Finest!

"I have invented the smarty e-bike to escape from theft. It has great security features. If anyone tries to steal my bike then a message will immediately pop up on my smartphone and the theft alarm on the bike will start ringing," Nath was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He also revealed that he has the ability to control this e-bike from any part of the plant with the help of an application that he himself has developed, particularly for its operation. Furthermore, Nath added that he installed another device in this e-bike that can also be installed in any other electric bike as well.

"It is totally secured. We can control it from every corner of the world and also track its live location," he added.

Samrat Nath Turns His Dream Into Reality

The youngster has installed a fingerprint scanner to add extra security to his e-bike. The innovator is a Technology in Assam Rifles ITI student and it was always his dream as a kid of making a bike on his own. Nath also revealed that he came up with this innovative idea to develop such an E-bike way back in 2016 while studying in class eight. Finally, his dream has turned into a reality and he could finish it in four years after learning Coding, he added.

Also Read: Scientists Create Liquid Solar Energy System That Can Harness Electricity For 18 Years

