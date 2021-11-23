Rajasthan: Tempo Driver's Daughter Clears NEET, Set To Become First Doctor In Her Village

A 22-year-old from a remote village in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district braved all the odds to crack the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 and is all set to become the first doctor of her town.

Nazia, who appeared for the fourth time, scored 668 marks in the examination and ranked 1759 at the national level and 477 in the OBC category, as reported by The Indian Express.

Nazia's father is a tempo driver, and her mother is a homemaker who also works as a daily wage worker in agricultural fields. The family has been struggling to make ends meet, however, the challenges did not deter the young woman from chasing her dreams.

She studied in the village till class 8. Later, in an attempt to access quality education, she moved to a government school in Bhawanimandi, located some distance from her village. She had been gifted a cycle by the government for her academic achievement, which she used to commute to her school—covering five kilometres every day.

Scholarship By The Government

Nazia had also won cash scholarships, totalling ₹ 1 lakh, from the government in class 10 and class 12 that aided in paying for her coaching fees in the city. She had joined Allen Career Institute for guidance after clinching more than 90 per cent in class 12.

She scored 487, 518, 602 marks respectively in her first three attempts at the competitive exam. Her consistent improvement encouraged her to give another shot where she scored 668 marks for the fourth time. The coaching institute impressed with Nazia's determination and efforts granted 75 per cent rebate in fees.

Nazia wants to become a gynaecologist after completing her MBBS. She has a younger brother who is studying in class 10 and a sister who recently passed class 12. She is also interested in teaching and after the examinations have been spending time at the government school in the village to teach young children.

