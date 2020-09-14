Telangana: In A First, Over 700 Students From Social & Tribal Welfare Schools Clear JEE Mains

In the highest number of students that have qualified in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains from the Telangana Social and Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions till date, 706 students cleared this year's entrance exams, the results of which were declared recently.

In 2019, a total of 506 students from these institutions had cleared the test to get admission to centrally-funded technical institutions, including Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) and National Institute of Technology (NIT).

Of the 706 students who have qualified in JEE Mains 2020, while around 432 are from social welfare schools, 274 students are from tribal welfare schools, reported The News Minute.

The social welfare institutions - Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Society (TTWREIS) and the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Society (TSWREIS) - are residential colleges run by the state government to facilitate education for underprivileged students belonging to the SC and ST communities.

While Sravan Kumar, a student of social welfare school, who took training at IIT Gowlidoddi, scored 99.51 percentile, Katroth Anil from Tribal Welfare school, who took training at IIT Study Centre in Rajendra Nagar, scored 94.05 percentile.

Meanwhile, Naini Mamatha, a girl hailing from the Particularly Vulnerable Primitive Group (PVTG) from tribal welfare Hayath Nagar Junior College, scored 89.11 percentile.

These students are first-generation kids of daily wage earners, agricultural labourers, vegetable vendors, roadside tea sellers, security guards and auto drivers.

Dr RS Praveen Kumar, secretary, TSWREI and TTWREI Societies, said, "This transformation was made possible with the generous grant of funds and vision by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. He gave approval for free long-term intensive residential IIT coaching for the underprivileged students from SC/ST category, who cannot afford coaching classes in corporate institutions."