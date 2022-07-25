All section
Caste discrimination
Telangana Governor Steps Into Rescue Ailing Co-Passenger On Board Flight, Netizens Laud

Image Credit: Twitter/ Ravi Chander

Uplifting
Delhi,  25 July 2022 8:05 AM GMT

A doctor by profession, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, stepped in to rescue an ailing passenger on board a flight from Delhi to Hyderabad on Friday after he complained of uneasiness.

In a heartwarming gesture, the Governor of Telangana Tamilisai Soundararajan, a doctor by profession, stepped in and rescued an ailing passenger on board a flight after he complained of uneasiness. The incident happened on an Indigo airlines flight completing the journey from Delhi to Hyderabad on Friday (July 22).

The patient was no other but the Additional Director General of Police, IPS Kripanand Tripathi Ujela, who is now shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad after getting diagnosed with mosquito-borne dengue disease, reported News18.

After getting admitted to the hospital, Tripathi said, "Madam Governor saved my life. She helped me like a mother. Otherwise, I could not have made it to the hospital."

"When Madam Governor measured it, my heart rate at that time was just 39. She advised me to bend forward, which helped me to relax, and further stabilised my breathing," he added.

After the flight landed in Hyderabad, the IPS officer was taken to a hospital where he was diagnosed with dengue, and the platelet count dropped to 14,000.

Recalling the incident, the governor said she responded to an announcement where the air hostess asked if there was any doctor on-board flight. She checked the patient and provided necessary drugs and first aid. On arrival, he was sent to an airport medical booth. Appreciate the efforts and timely alert of Indigo crew members, she added.

Netizens React

After this heartwarming gesture, the users across the social media platform reacted and praised the governor for rescuing an ailing patient immediately after the panic call. A user wrote, "Thank you, ma'am, for being a professional doctor. You have done a commendable job of enhancing the dignity of the post of a Governor."

A user took to Twitter and said, "I was on the same flight and can confirm the selfless attitude of Honorable Governor and prompt action from IndiGo staff. Glad to see the person smiling."

Also Read: WB Teacher Recruitment Scam: Minister's Close Aide Sent To 1-Day ED Custody, Here's What We Know So Far

