Dr Sangram Singh G Patil is a graduate in medicine and currently serves as the in-charge SP of Jayashankar-Bhupalpally and Mulugu districts.

Telangana   |   28 March 2021 5:52 AM GMT / Updated : 2021-03-28T11:27:09+05:30
Telangana: This Doctor-Turned-IPS Officer Is Ensuring Tribal Communities Get Adequate Medical Attention

A Superintendent of Police (SP) in Mulugu's Ventatpur in Telangana is providing free medical services to the tribal populations in the area.

Doctor-turned-IPS officer, Dr Sangram Singh G Patil, is currently serving as the in-charge SP of Jayashankar-Bhupalpally and Mulugu districts. He completed his MBBS degree from Maharashtra in 2011 and worked in the profession in Delhi for a few years. Later in 2015, he took the Civil Services and bagged Indian Police Service (IPS).

After noticing the dire condition of the tribal community, the officer decided to utilise his expertise in the field of medicine for their welfare.

He examined nearly 650 Gotti Koya tribal families in a mega health camp organised in the area. People who needed immediate medical attention and treatment were referred to a super speciality hospital in Hyderabad.

The Gotti Koya community lives Gothikoyagudem and Korrachintalapadu. Others reside in Eturnagaram, Mulugu, Tadavi, Venkatapuram mandals as well.

In addition, 550 RT-PCR and malaria tests were also conducted, and medicine worth 80,000 were distributed. The check-up was conducted under the supervision of Dr Jagadeesh, Superintendent of Mulugu hospital.

The medical camp was conducted by 15 doctors and special teams from the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Warangal. According to The New Indian Express, there are approximately 51 tribal hamlets without road connectivity in the district. Patil aims to ensure appropriate medical attention to people living in these areas with his initiatives.

The officer said that he decided to work among the tribal communities after observing their living conditions. "It was during the combing operations that I found out many such areas do not have proper road connectivity and hence have to travel a lot for medical attention. I discussed my plan with a few acquaintances and decided to go ahead with it," Patil said.

The cop said he took the tribal people by surprise because they were sceptical of a person in 'Khaki,' the approach later changed. The cop has attended children suffering from skin disorders, women with pregnancy-related issues and others suffering from anaemia, malnutrition etc.

