Elderly Woman In Tamil Nadu Rescues Two Boys From Drowning, Gets Rewarded For Her Bravery

Image Credits: The Times of India 

Uplifting
Tamil Nadu,  19 Jan 2022 10:34 AM GMT

Three boys in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur district went for a bath in the Cauvery river and the quicksand pulled them into the water body. While two were saved by the elderly couple, the third boy named Rahul drowned due to the high-flowing water.

A 60-year-old woman named S Saroja was lauded for her bravery as she rescued two boys from drowning in the Cauvery river. The incident took place in a village situated in the state's Thanjavur district.

The older woman pulled off the mammoth rescue with the help of her husband, Santhanan. After rescuing the boys, the state Central Zone's Inspector General of Police (IG) gave monetary reward to the couple for their exemplary courage to save the two children.

Used Her Saree To Save The Kids

According to The Times of India, three minor boys named G Mohanraj (13), M Ashwath (14), and V Rahul entered the fast-flowing river in the district's Alavndhipuram village the day of Bhogi. They got caught in the quicksand that pushed them into the water body, on the verge of drowning.

At the same time, S Saroja was on the river's shallow side. She heard the boys' cry for help. Seeing them struggle, she threw one end of the saree to pull the boys up. While she managed to rescue two of them, the third boy could not make it. "When she heard the noise, she found there were only two boys seeking help. So, she rescued them, but Rahul had already drowned due to heavy flow," a constable from the Swamimalai police station told the news publication.

Later, the police authorities looked for Rahul but had to stop the operation as the water flow got worse. However, when they resumed the rescue operation, Rahul's body was very close to the spot. The elderly couple's courage and timely action got a lot of appreciation from the public. V Balakrishnan, the Central Zone's IG, rewarded them.

He adds, "Even though they are above 60, they took the risk. They deserve a reward for their timely action by risking their lives to save the boys."

Also Read: Skills Over Degree! School Dropout From Rajasthan Set To Design Syllabus For Agricultural Universities

Tamil Nadu 
Rescue 

X
X