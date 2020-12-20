Tamil Nadu: Visually Challenged Teacher Donates Blood Amid Pandemic

Since the nation went into complete lockdown to prevent COVID-19, various blood banks faced a shortage of blood as fear of contracting the virus stopped many donors from going to hospitals. But Siva, a visually challenged teacher from Pudukottai, Tamil Nadu has set an example after he decided to donate blood.

A government school teacher in Sembattur, when Siva came to know a 61-year-old hearing-impaired woman needed blood at Pudukkottai Medical College, he volunteered to donate his blood.

Siva approached a group called Kuruthi Koodu that was started by 10 friends around three months ago for blood donation activities. The group has been instrumental in arranging blood for more than 400 people.

The organiser of the group, Muthu Ramalingam, said that when they were made aware of blood requirements from any patients, they would post it on their Whatsapp group which has about 256 members.

Ramalingam also said that Siva is the first visually challenged person to volunteer for blood donation. The blood donation group hopes that Siva is an inspiration to others.

The group receives many requests for blood, especially from pregnant women, accident victims, etc, regularly. Doctors, nurses and Dean at Pudukkottai Medical College where Siva donated blood too praised him for his noble deed.

"We've had a massive shortage of blood since March. People were apprehensive to donate blood due to COVID. Now, as the situation is getting better, we are witnessing a rise in donations, though it's not enough. I hope more people come forward and donate blood regularly," The New Indian Express quoted a nurse at Pudukkottai Medical College as saying.

