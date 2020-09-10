Tamil Nadu: Teacher Buys 16 Smartphones For Students To Attend Virtual Classes

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a government school teacher from Tamil Nadu has bought 16 smartphones and sim cards for her students worth 1 lakh from her own savings to support them. K Bairavi, who works as a teacher in Elampur government higher secondary school said that she wants to follow the system of private schools and conduct online classes for her students.



Her students who are in class 10 will be appearing for their board exams next year. Bairavi spent her money and bought these students new smartphones and sim cards and even recharged the cards for them keeping their financial background in mind so that they are able to stream lessons online.

"We went to various villages to approach parents and convince them to admit their children. Here I saw several students living under poverty without any basic facilities at their homes. I was very sad after seeing this," The New Indian Express quoted K Bairavi as saying.

"Due to lockdown, I have been teaching my students through WhatsApp for the last few weeks. But some of them do not own a smartphone and no money to recharge. This is why I decided to buy smartphones and distributed them to my students. The idea was given by my daughter. I have set up a blackboard at my house to record online classes for my students," Bairavi added.

16 students including some new students received phones from Bairavi and she also assured them to recharge their phones till the situation improves and the school resumes.

"When my teacher came to our house during a door-to-door campaign, my parents asked her about online classes. After telling my parents about the classes, we were invited to the school. Bairavi madam surprised us by giving us a smartphone. I am very happy as nobody in my family has one. I will use it for my studies," said Priyadharshini, one of Bairavi's students.

Tamil Nadu schools remained closed for almost five months amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the students have been provided pass marks in their final exams by the state government in order to maintain their safety. However, two weeks back, government schools began enrollment of students.

Door to door campaigns along with leaflet distribution have been started by teachers at Elambalur government higher secondary school in Perambalur district where they inform them about the features of the various schemes introduced by the government. They are also trying to make the parents aware of their school's features.

The school is conducting lessons through a government-run TV channel called 'Kalvi Tholaikatchi'.