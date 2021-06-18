Uplifting

Tamil Nadu Couple Donates Saving From Wedding Celebration To COVID Relief Fund

G Anu and A Arul Pranesh donated Rs 37 lakh from their wedding savings to various organisations in the state to help fight the pandemic.

The Logical Indian Crew
Tamil Nadu   |   18 Jun 2021 2:44 PM GMT
Writer : Debomita De | Editor : Madhusree Goswami | Creatives : Debomita De
Image Credit: New Indian Express

In a heartwarming gesture, a couple from Tiruppur Tamil Nadu donated 37 lakh from their wedding savings towards COVID relief.

On June 14, A Arul Pranesh tied the knot with G Anu in Kanyegam in a simple ceremony The initial budget was 50 lakh but they managed to organise the wedding at the cost of 13. The couple donated the remaining money from the wedding budget to the various governmental and non-governmental organisations in the state to help fight the pandemic.

Arul Pranesh runs his family business of selling plastic products and informed The New Indian Express that many of the invitees were sceptical of travelling as Covid cases started to surge in the western part of Tamil Nadu. "Even the wedding hall owner returned our rental advance," he added.

Since the couple's family elders had decided not to postpone the wedding, they got married at the Vattamalai Angalamman temple with minimal guests and the permission of local authorities. The state is currently under a lockdown till June 21.

This wedding, however, is in total contrast to the one that was held mid-air on a Spice Jet flight. The couple tied the knot exactly when their chartered aircraft hovered over the Madurai Meenakshi Amman Temple in the 'graceful' presence of a whopping 161 relatives in the flight, sources said. They were slammed for their show of extravagance.

Contributors

Debomita De

Debomita De

Remote Intern

I try to be creative and use my skills to deliver good and impactful work.

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves travelling, exploring and learning about new cultures and places.

