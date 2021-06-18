Tamil Nadu Couple Donates Saving From Wedding Celebration To COVID Relief Fund

In a heartwarming gesture, a couple from Tiruppur Tamil Nadu donated ₹37 lakh from their wedding savings towards COVID relief.

On June 14, A Arul Pranesh tied the knot with G Anu in Kanyegam in a simple ceremony The initial budget was ₹ 50 lakh but they managed to organise the wedding at the cost of ₹ 13. The couple donated the remaining money from the wedding budget to the various governmental and non-governmental organisations in the state to help fight the pandemic.

Arul Pranesh runs his family business of selling plastic products and informed The New Indian Express that many of the invitees were sceptical of travelling as Covid cases started to surge in the western part of Tamil Nadu. "Even the wedding hall owner returned our rental advance," he added.

Since the couple's family elders had decided not to postpone the wedding, they got married at the Vattamalai Angalamman temple with minimal guests and the permission of local authorities. The state is currently under a lockdown till June 21.

This wedding, however, is in total contrast to the one that was held mid-air on a Spice Jet flight. The couple tied the knot exactly when their chartered aircraft hovered over the Madurai Meenakshi Amman Temple in the 'graceful' presence of a whopping 161 relatives in the flight, sources said. They were slammed for their show of extravagance.

