Tamil Nadu CM Fulfills Tribal Girl's Wish, Relishes Spicy Meal At Her House

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on April 15 took a break from his hectic schedule to fulfil the promise of a tribal girl. Stalin visited the house of a Narikuravar (indigenous nomadic community) student, namely K Divya at Paruthipattu village near Avadi and had the famous south Indian breakfast of idlis and vada served by the girl's family.

Earlier this month, the Chief Minister had spoken to a few tribal students, including Divya, over the phone as a goodwill gesture after a video of the girls narrating tales of prejudice faced by them went viral on social media. Stalin had promised to visit their house and dine with them, The Print reported.



After launching a drinking water scheme and high-mast light in Avadi, Stalin visited the house of Divya, studying in Class 10, near the Avadi bus stand.

Offered 'Idli' And 'Vada'

Upon his arrival, the Chief Minister was received with a bead necklace. Later, after a brief interaction with students Divya, S Darshini of Class 7, and R Priya of Class 9, he was offered idli and vada with sambar.



"It's spicy," Stalin said after eating the idlis by dipping in sambar. He was told the sambar has been made spicy to ensure one doesn't get cold or cough.



"It's delicious," Stalin remarked and had coffee.



When he said the food was very tasty, the woman of the house thanked him for his kindness and said she could not believe if it was a dream or reality, The New Indian Express reported.

Welfare Measures For Tribals

Speaking at a public function later, the CM listed out the welfare measures initiated for the community over the past five months — new concrete houses for 2,84,000 families, drinking water connection to 2,91,000 houses, toilets for 701 families, power connection to 226 houses, family cards to 7,824 families, free house site pattas to 5,991 families, health insurance coverage to 2,860 families, voter identity cards to 9.468 persons, community certificates to 15,290 persons, differently-abled cards to 465 persons, welfare board identity cards to 3,437 persons, old age pension to 3,147 persons and differently-abled pension to 339 persons.

