In a heartwarming gesture, a seven-year-old boy from Madurai has donated savings to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Covid Relief Fund. Harish Varnam is the son of an electrician and had been saving money for the past two years to buy a bicycle. However, in view of the deteriorating situation due to the devastating second wave of the coronavirus and the misery prevailing around, Harish decided to donate his savings to the CM relief fund.

Harish had also attached a handwritten letter with the donated amount that was addressed to Chief Minister MK Stalin and asked him to use the money for helping people who are suffering due to the outbreak of the virus. The CM praised the selfless gesture and as an appreciation, gifted Harish a bicycle which reached his home on Sunday, May 9.Prominent party leaders, including Madurai North MLA, K Thalapathy arrived at his doorstep to deliver the new bicycle. The CM also called up the boy and praised him for his noble deed.

The Situation In TN

Further in view of the current situation, the CM has allotted ministers for every district in order to monitor the practice of COVID protocols and containment measures. The first Cabinet meeting was held at the Secretariat on May 9, where he said that full implementation of the lockdown should be ensured by the ministers. Speaking about medical oxygen, he said "Oxygen is being supplied to both government and private hospitals under challenging circumstances. Ministers should see to it that the life-saving gas is used in a proper manner and not sold in black markets at the hospitals," reported The New Indian Express.

The CM added that the ministers should see to it that not a single patient dies of COVID.

