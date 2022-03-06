All section
Caste discrimination
Hero To The Rescue: Swiggy Delivery Man Offers Petrol From His Bike To Stranded Strangers

Image Credits: LinkedIn/ Akshita Changan

Uplifting
'Hero To The Rescue': Swiggy Delivery Man Offers Petrol From His Bike To Stranded Strangers

Akanksha Saxena

Maharashtra,  6 March 2022 6:25 AM GMT

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

A delivery man named Roshan Dalvi was felicitated for his act of kindness by Swiggy and he received the award with his mother.

A Swiggy delivery agent in Mumbai named Roshan Dalvi is being hailed as a hero for his act of kindness. Recently, he came to the rescue of a brother-sister duo who were stranded on the road, to whom he provided some petrol for their vehicle. The heartwarming instance was shared by a city-based content writer Akshita Changan, that was shared on LinkedIn and the food aggregator's blog page on March 2.

In reality, the incident occurred in January 2022, but it came into the limelight only recently. As mentioned in the Swiggy blog post, Changan and her brother were on their way to meet a relative who was due for heart surgery the next day. She requested Swiggy to arrange a call with Dalvi, where she got the opportunity to thank him for his selflessness.

'Warms My Heart'

As reported by News 18, it was 12:15 at midnight when the duo was left stranded on the road. Akshita Changan's bike ran out of fuel, because of which it came to a halt. It was becoming colder by the second as the temperature dropped to 17 degrees, and they were still quite far from their destination. "We stood pale and numb, panicking as we had no one to call during this emergency," Changan said.

Just then, her brother spotted a man across the street, who happened to be Dalvi himself. He asked him for his help by towing their bike. Unfortunately, the man politely declined the request, stating that he was going in a completely different direction.

However, what takes place restores our faith in humanity. Akshita Changan continues, "We were about to walk away when he requested for a bottle. We did not have any, so he took off his delivery bag and emptied his water bottle, knelt on his knees, and began siphoning petrol from his bike as we stood there in disbelief. He then transferred the petrol into our bike, giving us enough fuel to reach the nearest gas station."

An otherwise tiny gesture struck a chord with the public. "Over the years, I have heard many stories about delivery heroes spreading smiles, but that night I had the pleasure of experiencing one myself," she adds. For this selfless act, Roshan Dalvi was felicitated by Swiggy that he received with his mother.

Also Read: Gujarati Businessman Travels From Amsterdam To Help People At Poland-Ukraine Border

Swiggy 
Petrol 

