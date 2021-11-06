All section
This Surat-Based Company Gifts Electric Scooters To Its Employees On Diwali

Image Credits: ANI

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

This Surat-Based Company Gifts Electric Scooters To Its Employees On Diwali

Gujarat,  6 Nov 2021 7:11 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Alliance Group, the company, running a business of embroidery machines, said that the step was in view of the surging fuel prices and environmental concerns.

Surat-based Alliance Group has gifted its employees electric scooters on the occasion of Diwali. The company, running a business of embroidery machines, said that the step was in view of the surging fuel prices and other factors, News18 reported.

The Okinawa PraisePro electric scooters, which the company gifted, are priced at Rs 76,848 (ex-showroom).

The company's director Subhash Dawar said that increasing fuel prices have affected the financial stand of the company. The move will help save the expenditure on fuel and allow the company to contribute towards environmental conservation.

Dawar's son Chirag Dawar, who looks after the business, said that the company has gifted as many as 35 electric scooters to its employees as a Diwali gift.

Push Towards Electric Vehicles

Last month, the Gujarat government launched a scheme to provide electric two-wheelers to its construction and industrial workers at a subsidised rate. Inaugurated by the state's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the 'Go-Green' scheme aims to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles, reduce fuel bills, and support the environment by curbing vehicular emissions.

The sale of electric vehicles is also gearing up gradually across the country. The count of such vehicles surpassed the total number of registrations of CNG and hybrid-fuel vehicles in Delhi in the past few months, officials said.

During the period of July to September, electric vehicles accounted for seven per cent of the total number of vehicles registered with the Kejriwal-led government's transport department, while CNG vehicles accounted for six per cent, as per official figures.

The registration of electric vehicles started in Delhi with the government launching its electric vehicle policy in August last year. The share of electric vehicles in the total number of vehicle registrations since then has risen from over one per cent to seven per cent now. A senior official of the transport department said that electric rickshaws and two-wheelers form the bulk of the registered battery-operated vehicles, but electric cars and buses are also steadily rising.

Also Read: Tripura Sundari Temple To Begin Online Prasad Delivery Amid High Demand

