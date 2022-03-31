Delhi Athlete Sets Guinness World Record For 'Golden Quadrilatrel' Run, Covers 6,000 Km In 110 Days

Delhi-based Sufiya Khan has bagged the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the shortest time to travel the 'golden quadrilatrel' - a network of national highways connecting Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai - by foot. The 35-year-old athlete finished the journey of 6,002 km in record 110 days, 23 hours and 24 minutes.

Sufiya began her run on December 16, 2020, from the national capital and by April 6, 2021, she had completed the golden quadrilatrel circuit.



She said to GWR, "No, I did not think of giving up in the entire attempt. Though there were very many injuries that happened during the run, my full focus was on completing this attempt in minimum time," quoted NDTV.

On this gruelling journey, Sufiya was supported by her husband, who drove the car alongside her, took care of her nutrition, physiotherapy and managed her schedule. Besides this, she was also joined by local runners and cyclists at various stretches as her support system.



She said, "Most of the time in cities and small-town, people were hosting me at their home for a night stay and dinner. Many times during the attempt, we took hotels and couple of nights we had to sleep on roadside shelters," quoted the publication.

Sufiya was certified as the "fastest female to run along The Indian Golden Quadrilatrel Road" on Saturday, March 26. She took to social media and expressed her gratitude to all who supported her in varied ways through her journey.



Sufiyan identifies herself as an ultrarunner and describes ultra-distance running as her passion. It is any footrace longer than the traditional marathon distance of 42.195 kilometres.

She said, "Ultra-distance running is my passion, and I have left my aviation job for it, so I always have time for such a journey. I train myself for long runs. This was my third expedition of long-distance running in-country," quoted the media.

The ultrarunner already holds a Guinness World Record for the fastest woman to run from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

