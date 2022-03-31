All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Delhi Athlete Sets Guinness World Record For Golden Quadrilatrel Run, Covers 6,000 Km In 110 Days

Image Credit- Facebook/Sufiya Khan, Unsplash

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Delhi Athlete Sets Guinness World Record For 'Golden Quadrilatrel' Run, Covers 6,000 Km In 110 Days

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Delhi,  31 March 2022 7:57 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Sufiya Khan began her run on December 16, 2020, from the national capital and by April 6, 2021, she had completed the golden quadrilatrel circuit - a network of national highways connecting Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Delhi-based Sufiya Khan has bagged the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the shortest time to travel the 'golden quadrilatrel' - a network of national highways connecting Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai - by foot. The 35-year-old athlete finished the journey of 6,002 km in record 110 days, 23 hours and 24 minutes.

Sufiya began her run on December 16, 2020, from the national capital and by April 6, 2021, she had completed the golden quadrilatrel circuit.

She said to GWR, "No, I did not think of giving up in the entire attempt. Though there were very many injuries that happened during the run, my full focus was on completing this attempt in minimum time," quoted NDTV.

On this gruelling journey, Sufiya was supported by her husband, who drove the car alongside her, took care of her nutrition, physiotherapy and managed her schedule. Besides this, she was also joined by local runners and cyclists at various stretches as her support system.

She said, "Most of the time in cities and small-town, people were hosting me at their home for a night stay and dinner. Many times during the attempt, we took hotels and couple of nights we had to sleep on roadside shelters," quoted the publication.

Sufiya was certified as the "fastest female to run along The Indian Golden Quadrilatrel Road" on Saturday, March 26. She took to social media and expressed her gratitude to all who supported her in varied ways through her journey.

Sufiyan identifies herself as an ultrarunner and describes ultra-distance running as her passion. It is any footrace longer than the traditional marathon distance of 42.195 kilometres.

She said, "Ultra-distance running is my passion, and I have left my aviation job for it, so I always have time for such a journey. I train myself for long runs. This was my third expedition of long-distance running in-country," quoted the media.

The ultrarunner already holds a Guinness World Record for the fastest woman to run from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

Also Read: Applaudable Determination! Ex-Army Man Digs 3 Ponds By Himself To Meet Water Needs Of His Village

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Sufiya Khan 
Golden Quadrilatrel 
Guinness World Record 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X