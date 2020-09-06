Sudan Ends 30 Years Of Islamic Law By Separating Religion, State

Sudan's transitional government has agreed to separate religion from the state thereby ending 30 years of Islamic rule and making it a democratic country.

According to reports, Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and Abdel-Aziz Adam al-Hilu, the leader of the rebel Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North group signed the declaration in Addis Ababa on Thursday.

"The state shall not establish an official religion. No citizen shall be discriminated against based on their religion," read the declaration, reported VOA News.

"For Sudan to become a democratic country where the rights of all citizens are enshrined, the constitution should be based on the principle of 'separation of religion and state,' in the absence of which the right to self-determination must be respected," the declaration stated.

The two sides also agreed to set up informal negotiation workshops aimed to resolve contentious issues involving the right to self-determination of all citizens.

The decision comes four days after the government signed a peace deal with a coalition of rebel forces raising hope to bring an end to the violence crippling Darfur region and other parts of Sudan which has continued for years under ousted president Omar al-Bashir.

Hamdok and al-Hilu have said they believed it is necessary to reach a comprehensive political solution to all of Sudan's conflicts, one that would address the root causes of the crises that have rocked the country.

I commend @SudanPMHamdok and Sudan People's Liberation Movement North Chairman Alhilu for agreeing to a path to peace that preserves national unity, equality of all Sudanese citizens and freedom of religion or belief. We urge all parties to seize this opportunity for peace. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) September 6, 2020

