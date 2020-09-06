Uplifting

Sudan Ends 30 Years Of Islamic Law By Separating Religion, State

According to reports, Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and Abdel-Aziz Adam al-Hilu, the leader of the rebel Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North group signed the declaration on Thursday.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   6 Sep 2020 11:31 AM GMT
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Sudan Ends 30 Years Of Islamic Law By Separating Religion, State

Image Credits: Wikimedia, Wikimedia

Sudan's transitional government has agreed to separate religion from the state thereby ending 30 years of Islamic rule and making it a democratic country.

According to reports, Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and Abdel-Aziz Adam al-Hilu, the leader of the rebel Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North group signed the declaration in Addis Ababa on Thursday.

"The state shall not establish an official religion. No citizen shall be discriminated against based on their religion," read the declaration, reported VOA News.

"For Sudan to become a democratic country where the rights of all citizens are enshrined, the constitution should be based on the principle of 'separation of religion and state,' in the absence of which the right to self-determination must be respected," the declaration stated.

The two sides also agreed to set up informal negotiation workshops aimed to resolve contentious issues involving the right to self-determination of all citizens.

The decision comes four days after the government signed a peace deal with a coalition of rebel forces raising hope to bring an end to the violence crippling Darfur region and other parts of Sudan which has continued for years under ousted president Omar al-Bashir.

Hamdok and al-Hilu have said they believed it is necessary to reach a comprehensive political solution to all of Sudan's conflicts, one that would address the root causes of the crises that have rocked the country.

Also Read: Maximum Deaths By Suicide Among Farmers, Daily Wagers, Second Largest Among Housewives: NCRB Data

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Journalist

"Fascinated with simplifying the complicated and writing on the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. Also, a hodophile."

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

News junky, crazy about politics, love science and technology. Hindi, Urdu poem lover.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Creative Producer

" An engineer by profession, Abhishek is the creative producer of the team, graphic designing is his passion and travelling his get away. In more ways than one, he makes the content visually appealing."

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian