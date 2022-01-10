From Being Diagnosed With Rare Disease To Becoming Artist, Stacy Rodriguez's Life Is Inspiring

All section
Caste discrimination
Goa,  10 Jan 2022

Goa-based Stacy Rodriguez was born with macular degeneration (an eye disorder that causes progressive vision loss), however, she drew inspiration from nature to turn her life around and is now a writer, artist and full-time yoga instructor.

"It was difficult for my parents to accept that I was born with a rare disease," said Stacy Rodriguez, who was diagnosed with Macular Degeneration (an eye disorder that causes progressive vision loss). It made her see only twenty per cent of what the rest of us enjoy in the world.

However, Stacy was not the one to give up on life easily and drew inspiration from nature to turn things around. She started penning down her thoughts and took to work with acrylics and charcoal to share her emotions.

Soon after, she came up with her novel 'The Reflection– Voice of My Heart' and also forged her name in the world of art. Her paintings, that communicate the idea of learning lessons from nature and to protect the planet, have been part of several exhibitions.

Now, she is a writer, and poet as well as a full time yoga instructor and spiritual counselor.

The youngest of three siblings and born and brought-up in sprightful Goa, the unwavering woman seemed to have taken the colours from her environs and sketched a life of her own. Her ensuing confidence has left the helplessness and curse long back.

Today she feels very strong and positive. She wants to advise families to be supportive towards kids, especially those born different from the rest. To the larger world, she simply appeals to treat all alike as nobody has a choice to be born perfect.

Commission an artwork from this talented artist here.

Also Read: Meet Rachit Kulshrestha, An Ardent Adventurer Who Beat Cancer Twice To Live His Dreams

