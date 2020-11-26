Maharashtra: 34-Year-Old Specially-Abled Woman Becomes Sarpanch Of Two Villages

Kavita Bhondwe did not let her disability come in her way of serving the people of two villages in Dindori Taluka in Nashik district.

The gritty 34-year-old made sure that she worked for improving the basic infrastructure facilities in the villages during her tenure as a Sarpanch. During her 9-year-long tenure, she contributed to bettering the lives of local residents by connecting villages with roads, ensuring drinking water supply, and houses for the poor.



She became a Sarpanch at the young age of 25 and at present, she is in the second term. Becoming the Sarpanch of a village was quite challenging for her as she has to overcome societal prejudices against her and her disability.



Bhondwe shared that since she was physically challenged, everyone used to make fun of her. People questioned her that if she couldn't take care of herself, how would she be able to take care of the entire village.

She did not pay any attention to the people around and found support in her family. "My brother and father used to drop me at the office and pick me up. Many did not like the fact that I became Sarpanch at the young age of 25," reported Hindustan Times.

She gives credit to her father for encouraging her to contest the polls to contest the election. Her father has been a Gram Panchayat member for 15 years. He advised Kavita to contest the election in 2011.

Apart from working on improving the basic infrastructure facilities, she even established women's self-help groups in both the villages. Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, she ensured that there was the construction of concrete roads and houses in the villages. She has also worked for creating awareness among girls for education.

