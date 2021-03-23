Odisha: Specially-Abled Couple Ties Knot After Connecting Through Social Media

Laxmirani Tripathy from Sambalpur, Odisha and Mahabir Prasad Shukla from a neighbouring district in Jharkhand met six months back on Facebook.

After getting acquainted well with each other through social messaging apps, they tied the knot here on Sunday, March 21.

Laxmirani (43) and Mahabir (48) are speech and hearing-impaired, respectively since birth. Laxmirani has completed her education till class 10 and even pursued sewing and beautician courses. Mahabir works as an electrical contractor.

Since the duo was unable to talk over the phone, they exchanged messages through the social media platform and got to know each other well before deciding to get married. They also interacted on WhatsApp video call using sign language.

Thanks to the new-age technology which helped the couple overcome the communication barrier.

Laxmirani's 21-year-old nephew Arnava Babu said, "My aunt found Mahabir Ji on Facebook, and they remained in touch over different social media platforms. After interacting for some time, my aunt informed her decision to marry. The groom's family also agreed for the marriage."



Arnava also informed that his family never thought of getting Laxmirani married to a man from such a far-off place.



"But we are really happy as she could find a compatible companion for her. The family members consider it God's will and are hoping that both will certainly share a peaceful and happy relationship," Arnava told The New Indian Express.

The duo got married on the outskirts of Sambalpur city in the presence of their family members, friends and well-wishers.

Also Read: ITBP Jawans Reunite 70-Year-Old Karnataka Man With Family After 30 Years Using Social Media