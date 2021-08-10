Specially-Abled Boy in Rajasthan's Child Care Home Reunited With Family In Punjab

A 14-year-old deaf and dumb boy found at Jodhpur Railway Station in July 2020 has finally been reunited with his parents in Punjab's Tarn Taran district. Since July 2020, the child was staying at Jodhpur's childcare centre and had adapted a dynamic personality.

Sangeeta Beniwal, the chairperson of the Rajasthan Commission for Protection of Child Rights, said, "The boy was smart despite being specially-abled, and after a few counselling sessions, he started participating in all the activities of the childcare institute", The Tribune reported.

Specially-Abled Boy Recognised Golden Temple

She added that the boy named Gopi was brought to the shelter in Jodhpur in July 2020. Initially, he did not give much information about himself. Gradually, he started opening up and sharing details. Recently, when the chairperson visited the shelter, she noticed that the boy got happy seeing a turban. They then showed the boy the image of Golden Temple, to which he started performing Bhangra. To further confirm the doubts, they showed him the folk dress of Punjab and a kirpan, and the child got happy.

When the authorities were confident that Gopi hailed from Punjab, they brought him to Amritsar, and he recognised the place. After that, he asked the team in writing to take him to the bus stop. From there, the boy asked the team to take him to the Tarn Taran bus stop. After reaching there, another bus driver going to his village identified the boy. Everyone identified Gopi when he reached his village. The villagers said that his parents had reported to the police after he went missing, but they could not find him, and the case was closed.

The Father Died Due To Trauma Of Losing Son

His father could not bear the trauma of losing his only child and died a few months ago due to prolonged illness. His parents never let the specially-abled boy go anywhere alone. However, once a man took him on a false pretext and made him work the entire day. After this, the boy was in a predicament of going back home or not, and he boarded a train and landed up in Jodhpur.

