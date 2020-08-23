Uplifting

'Greatly Indebted': Spanish Mountaineer Names Uttarakhand Peak After IAS Officer Who Helped Him

Spanish mountaineer Juan Antonio in a social media post said that he was 'greatly indebted' to the officer who helped him during the 2018 expedition in Gangotri Himalayas.

23 Aug 2020
A Spanish mountaineer after returning from his expedition in Uttarakashi has named a virgin peak (a peak which has not been climbed by anyone) and its route after IAS officer, Ashish Chauhan. The mountaineer Juan Antonio was helped by Ashish Chauhan while he was on an expedition in India.

After returning homeland, Juan Antonio climbed a virgin peak in Spain along with his friend. He decided to name it and its route after the officer. With this gesture, he has expressed his gratitude towards the officer for helping him.

Juan wrote in a social media post that he was 'greatly indebted' to the officer who helped him during the 2018 expedition in Gangotri Himalayas. Two years ago, he was in Uttarakashi to climb Mountain Santopanth in the Gangotri region.

Mount Satopanth in Gangotri region is situated at an altitude of over 7000 metres above sea level. Juan was not aware of the challenges that he will face in India and the trek was not an easy one for him.

The hospitality that he received from Indians amazed him and he was grateful for the help that he received by the officer. During the expedition, he fell ill and was helped by Chauhan, who was the DM of Uttarkashi at that time.

Chauhan mentioned that he was touched by the honour that the mountaineer has bestowed upon him.

"Atithi Devo Bhava (Guest is God) is at the root of our Indian culture and being a government official, it is my duty to provide help to any needy person," said Chauhan.

Chauhan is the former district magistrate of Uttarkashi and presents additional secretary (civil aviation) in the state government.

"The top will be called "Magistrate's Tip" and the access to it will bear your name. It will be registered in climbing books of Gredos (Central Mountain System) Spain," reported The Hindustan Times

The post by the Spanish mountaineer stated that he and his friend David Resino have successfully scaled a virgin peak situated near Avila city of Spain which is at the altitude of 2,950 metres and one of the toughest in the country.

"We have decided to name the peak 'Magistrate's Point' and its route 'Via Ashish', in your honour." shared the mountaineer. "By interacting with him, I realised how hospitable and generous hosts the Indians are. We are still in touch," the post added.

