Sonu Sood Does It Again, Comes To Rescue Of Severely Malnourished Baby Girl By Facilitating Treatment

Ankura Hospitals has joined hands with Sood Charity Foundation to successfully save a severely malnourished girl of two-and-a-half years old suffering from burns and anaemia.

According to Dr Srinidhi, Medical Director at Ankura Hospitals, LB Nagar, Telangana, the infant girl named Afeefa Maryum was admitted to the hospital in July with a chronic non-healing wound, intermittent bleeding and severe anaemia with malnutrition.

A Terrible Accident

Afeefa's suffering started when hot oil fell over her left temporoparietal region, left hand, nape of the neck and upper back of the trunk, reported Zee News. She was taken to a local hospital immediately, and collagen was applied. They discharged her within a week.

However, after she was discharged, Afeefa developed scalds over the left side of the scalp area. She had to be admitted to the hospital again. Collagen was applied over the left scalp and nape of the neck for the second time. Meanwhile, the child had not received sufficient diet and nutrients, which led to malnourishment.

Sonu Sood To The Rescue

Soon the parents ran out of money for further treatment, and they contacted actor Sonu Sood. The actor recommended taking Afeefa to Ankura Hospital for her treatment. "When the child was admitted at Ankura for further evaluation and management, the situation was critical and challenging due to the low weight and given her medical condition," Dr Srinidhi said.

The doctor further said that the baby was subject to 24/7 expert nursing care and a specialist doctor team led by Dr Hari Kiran because the initial few weeks were imperative for nutrition, the development of lungs and brain, and establishing feeds.

A Month-Long Effort To Cure The Child

The entire medical team rendered four weeks of special care along with advanced equipment, standardized treatment protocols, and essential medical intervention and procedure. All of that helped the baby to survive.

Sonu Sood, Sood Charity Foundation's chairperson, said that nothing brings him more joy than saving a life. The actor noted that he had previously worked with Ankura Hospital during the pandemic. He had referred some critical cases in gynaecology and paediatrics to the hospital, and they had shown remarkable results. The actor had become extremely famous for his philanthropic work during the pandemic and has continued to lend a helping hand to many people since last year.

