Sonu Sood Turns Saviour, Again! Actor Offers Job To Hyderabad Techie Selling Vegetables Amid Pandemic

A 26-year-old woman who lost her job amid the coronavirus crisis in Hyderabad has been selling vegetables to make ends meet.

Unadadi Sharada was employed in an MNC (multinational corporation) when she lost her job due to the pandemic-induced economic crisis. Reportedly, the company could no longer pay her the salary or find her an alternative project to work on.

Instead of being let down on the face of adversities, she stepped up and started selling vegetables at the local market. She wakes up at 4 am every day, visit the wholesale market to get vegetables, and then sells them at the market to make a living.

Earlier, the techie had also said that there was no shame in selling vegetables since it was an honest day's work.

"There is nothing to ashamed of. It was a question of survival… I have been able to pay our house rent, meet all our family needs and we are able to live an honourable life with our hard work", a Times of India report quoted Sharada as saying.

After her story went viral on social media, several pitched in to support her and sought help from actor Sonu Sood.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Sonu responded informing that he has already offered Sharada a job, "My official met her. Interview done. Job letter already sent. Jai hind."



Jai hind 🇮🇳🙏 @PravasiRojgar https://t.co/tqbAwXAcYt — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 27, 2020

Earlier this month, the actor had introduced a new initiative that will help migrants secure jobs. Pravasi Rojgar, the application provides all the necessary information and links to find jobs for the migrant workers.

