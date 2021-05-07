'Reaching In 10 Minutes': Sonu Sood Helps Cricketer Suresh Raina By Arranging Oxygen Cylinder For His Aunt

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood came to the rescue of former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina who put an SOS message on Twitter.

The actor who has emerged as one of the leading COVID heroes amid the pandemic responded to Raina's distress call on Thursday, May 6. He sought help in urgently arranging an oxygen cylinder for his aunt in Meerut who was hospitalized due to coronavirus.

Putting out the message, Raina had also tagged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on his post hoping to get a prompt response.

Urgent requirement of an oxygen cylinder in Meerut for my aunt.



Age - 65

Hospitalised with Sever lung infection.

Covid +

SPO2 without support 70

SPO2 with support 91



Kindly help with any leads.@myogiadityanath — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) May 6, 2021

However, Sonu stepped in and requested him to share the relative's details to arrange for the cylinder. Soon after, Sonu replied to Raina's tweet informing that the arrangement had been made and the cylinder would reach in a matter of ten minutes.

Send me the detals bhai. Will get it delivered. https://t.co/BQHCYZJYkV — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 6, 2021





"Sonu Paji thank you so much for all the help. Big big help! Stay blessed," Raina tweeted expressing gratitude for the timely support.

In another instance, the actor and his team arranged for medical oxygen and were able to save at least 22 lives after they received an SOS call from a hospital in Bengaluru.

Sonu has been at the forefront extending help to the ones flagging requests on social media amid the COVID-induced crisis. Since the nationwide lockdown that was announced last year, the actor has been helping migrant workers to return o their hometowns. Also, providing them free meals and basic necessities.

This year, amid the deadly second wave of the pandemic, he has been helping people get timely access to medical supplies including ICU beds, oxygenated beds, and oxygen cylinders.

It is important to take into consideration the lack of necessary medical supplies that are being reported from across the country amid the second wave. When eminent personalities, actors, and cricketers fail to get the aid, it only highlights the plight of an ordinary citizen who might be queuing outside hospitals for treatment.

