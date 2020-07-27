Uplifting

Video Shows Andhra Pradesh Farmer, Daughters Carrying Yoke & Ploughing Land, Sonu Sood Gifts Them Tractor

After a video clip was showing a tomato farmer in Madanapalle in Chittoor district ploughing the land with his two daughters carrying the yoke on their shoulders, Sonu Sood promised a pair of oxen to the farmer, but later said the family deserved a tractor.

The Logical Indian Crew
Andhra Pradesh   |   27 July 2020 4:56 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-07-27T10:40:05+05:30
Writer : Sumanti Sen | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
Video Shows Andhra Pradesh Farmer, Daughters Carrying Yoke & Ploughing Land, Sonu Sood Gifts Them Tractor

Image Credit: outlookindia

Sonu Sood turned hero yet again by gifting a tractor to a farmer in a remote village in Andhra Pradesh to help him till the land, on July 26.

After a video clip was circulated on social media showing a tomato farmer in Madanapalle in Chittoor district ploughing the land with his two daughters carrying the yoke on their shoulders, Sonu Sood instantly took to twitter to say the family deserves a tractor.

On Sunday night, July 26, Sood got a new tractor delivered to farmer Nageswara Rao at his Mahalrajupalle village, NDTV reported.

To take up agriculture once again, Rao returned to his native Mahalrajupalle village.

His penury did not allow him to hire either a pair of bulls or a tractor to till the land. His daughters then stepped in to help.

The actor's heartwarming gesture was appreciated by Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu, who belongs to Chittoor.

"Spoke with @sonusood ji and applauded him for his inspiring effort to send a tractor to Nageswara Rao's family in Chittoor district. Moved by the plight of the family, I have decided to take care of the education of the two daughters and help them pursue their dreams," Naidu wrote in a tweet.

Rao, who used to run a tea stall in Madanapalle before the coronavirus crisis hit his business, has two daughters -- the elder having completed her Intermediate while the second one passed Class 10.

Also Read: Savior Sonu Sood Comes To Rescue, Arranges Charter Flight For Indian Students Stranded In Kyrgyzstan

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Sumanti Sen

Sumanti Sen

Digital Journalist

"I think there's just one kind of folks. Folks."

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

I'm a free soul with the firm belief that journalism, apart from politics, should stand for social cause and environment.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian