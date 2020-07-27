Video Shows Andhra Pradesh Farmer, Daughters Carrying Yoke & Ploughing Land, Sonu Sood Gifts Them Tractor

Sonu Sood turned hero yet again by gifting a tractor to a farmer in a remote village in Andhra Pradesh to help him till the land, on July 26.

After a video clip was circulated on social media showing a tomato farmer in Madanapalle in Chittoor district ploughing the land with his two daughters carrying the yoke on their shoulders, Sonu Sood instantly took to twitter to say the family deserves a tractor.

This family doesn't deserve a pair of ox 🐂..

They deserve a Tractor.

So sending you one.

By evening a tractor will be ploughing your fields 🙏

Stay blessed ❣️🇮🇳 @Karan_Gilhotra #sonalikatractors https://t.co/oWAbJIB1jD — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 26, 2020

On Sunday night, July 26, Sood got a new tractor delivered to farmer Nageswara Rao at his Mahalrajupalle village, NDTV reported.



To take up agriculture once again, Rao returned to his native Mahalrajupalle village.

His penury did not allow him to hire either a pair of bulls or a tractor to till the land. His daughters then stepped in to help.

The actor's heartwarming gesture was appreciated by Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu, who belongs to Chittoor.

"Spoke with @sonusood ji and applauded him for his inspiring effort to send a tractor to Nageswara Rao's family in Chittoor district. Moved by the plight of the family, I have decided to take care of the education of the two daughters and help them pursue their dreams," Naidu wrote in a tweet.

Spoke with @SonuSood ji & applauded him for his inspiring effort to send a tractor to Nageswara Rao's family in Chittoor District. Moved by the plight of the family, I have decided to take care of the education of the two daughters and help them pursue their dreams pic.twitter.com/g2z7Ot9dl3 — N Chandrababu Naidu #StayHomeSaveLives (@ncbn) July 26, 2020

Rao, who used to run a tea stall in Madanapalle before the coronavirus crisis hit his business, has two daughters -- the elder having completed her Intermediate while the second one passed Class 10.



