Savior Sonu Sood Comes To Rescue, Arranges Charter Flight For Indian Students Stranded In Kyrgyzstan

According to reports, the medical students from Jharkhand and Bihar who were stuck in Kyrgyzstan reached out to the actor on social media and requested for help.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   22 July 2020 11:40 AM GMT
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credits: Pixabay

India's real-life hero, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has come to the rescue of around 4,000 Indian students who have been stuck in Kyrgyzstan due to the pandemic-induced travel restrictions.

On Wednesday, July 22, he announced that his scheduled chartered flight to rescue Indian students stuck in Kyrgyzstan amid the coronavirus crisis has been postponed.

The actor further added that the flight will now take off the next day, on July 23, and has been rescheduled due to weather conditions.

He had earlier tweeted to inform the students about the charter flight.

"This is to inform to all the students of Kyrgyzstan that it's time to come home. we are operating the first charter Bishkek -Varanasi on 22nd July.The details of which will be sent to your email id and mobile phones in a while. Charters for other states will also fly this week," he tweeted.

The actor wrote, "Dear students of Kyrgyzstan, for any info related to your rescue pls mail us on sonu4kyrgyzstan@gmail.com, only EMAIL ID used for the rescue of Indian students. Beware that Team Sonu Sood is NOT CHARGING or COLLECTING ANY MONEY from you in any manner for managing this."

In the meantime, Sonu recently announced that he will be writing a book about his experience.

"I want to thank God for making me a catalyst in helping the migrants. While my heart beats in Mumbai, after this movement I feel a part of me lives in the villages of UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam, Uttarakhand and various other states where I have now found new friends and made deep connections. I have decided to put these experiences, stories that are embedded in my soul forever, in a book. I'm excited, nervous and overwhelmed, and I can't wait to connect with you through my book. I look forward to your support-and love you all," the statement read.

