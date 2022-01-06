Sonu Sood, His Sister Distribute 1,000 Bicycles To School-Going Girls In Punjab's Moga

Ever since the COVID-19 outbreak, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has often been referred to as a real-life hero for his relentless service to humankind and active participation in providing relief aid. Yet again, the actor-turned-hero has grabbed headlines through a drive conducted under the initiative 'Moga di Dhi' (Moga Ki Beti) on Tuesday, January 4.

In the joint initiative with his sister Malvika Sood Sachar, the duo has distributed 1,000 bicycles to schoolgirls and social workers of Moga, the actor's hometown, and nearby areas. The initiative is expected to benefit students from around 40-45 villages, and these underprivileged students were selected by government school teachers.

The actor shared a video from the drive via his Instagram account and called it a humbling way to start the new year 2022. He wrote, "This new year my only resolution is to give back more to society and make more people smile."

At The Forefront To Help The Needy

Sonu Sood told the Times of India, "The distance between school and house is really long, making it difficult for the students to attend classes in the extreme cold. To help them curb the problem, we aim at providing deserving girl students from class 8th to 12th bicycles." The actor has always been at the forefront to help the needy. Sood arranged bus services for thousands of students, migrants, and daily wage workers during the nationwide lockdown. Later, during the two countrywide COVID-19 waves, Sood organised for medical facilities, including remdesivir injections, hospital beds, oxygen cylinders, and paid medical bills for thousands of patients.



Sonu Sood's sister Malvika Sood Sachar is a famous philanthropist and an active participant in providing relief aid through Sood Charity Foundation. Recently, she announced her candidature from Moga ahead of Punjab poll season.

