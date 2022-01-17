From Edtech To Agricultural Logistics, Here Are Some Winners Of National Startup Awards 2021

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared January 16 as National Startup Day to promote the startup culture in far-flung parts of the country. He stated that Indian startups are changing the rules of the games and will be the backbone of new India. Following this, National Startup Awards 2021 were presented by the Minister of Textiles; Commerce and Industry; Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; Piyush Goyal and called the Startup Mission a symbol of Self-Reliant & Self-Confident India.

According to the government press release, Goyal said, "Be it a fisherman's son from Chennai or a boatman's daughter from Kashmir, they all want to bring prosperity to their families and to their people, and therefore are thinking bigger and bolder."

In the ceremony, as many as 46 startups were recognised as winners, along with one incubator and one accelerator. The winners belong to varied sectors such as agriculture, animal husbandry, drinking water, education and skill development, energy, enterprise systems, environment, food processing, fin-tech, health and wellness, industry 4.0, security, space, transport, and travel.

A total of 2,177 applications were received from startups, 53 for incubators and six for accelerators. These applicants included 863 women-led, 414 innovations for combating COVID-19 and 253 startups working in rural areas. The applicants were evaluated against six broad parameters, three rounds of detailed evaluation and a presentation before the jury.

Some Winners Which Caught Our Attention

Vesatogo Innovations Private Limited

They have developed a market linkage and aggregated logistics platform through which farmers get information on the market trends (rates, demand, etc.) and can make intelligent and informed decisions ensuring higher profitability. They have developed a hyper-local e-commerce platform to enable local FPOs to reach the end customers better. The startup has impacted the lives of 4000+ farmers spread across 136 villages.

Agnikul Cosmos Private Limited

They are building a launch-on-demand orbital-class rocket that can carry 100 kgs to Low Earth Orbit (LEO). Their rocket Agnibaan is a 2 stage launch vehicle powered by semi-cryogenic engines driven by electric motors. Agnibaan can carry 30-300 kgs to LEO. They aim to make an entirely configurable rocket according to the customer's needs and estimate 25 mini launches by 2025.

Square Panda India LLP

Through their initiative, Aarambh, the startup is committed to impacting students at grassroots levels by training Anganwadi workers, educators and students using cutting edge Ed-tech services. The startup is empanelled with multiple state government and impact organizations.

