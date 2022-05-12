Smriti Irani Promises ISRO Visit For Amethi Girl Who Aspires To Become Scientist, Assures Help To Others

Smriti Irani, the Union Minister for Science and Technology, has promised a polytechnic student who aspires to become a scientist a visit to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) headquarters next month.

Irani recently concluded a two-day visit to her constituency, Amethi, to open a private school and distribute tablets to the students.

ISRO Visit

After handing out the devices, the minister was discussing with students about their future plans when a student Neetu Maurya, a Jagdishpur polytechnic student, said she wanted to become a scientist and work for the national space agency.

Maurya expressed her desire to visit the headquarters of ISRO, to which the minister replied and promised to take her to the national space agency next month.

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) politician said, "She (the girl) wanted to go to ISRO and become a scientist. I will take her to ISRO next month," quoted India Today.

Irani added, "It is a matter of pride for Amethi that this girl wants to become a scientist. She will one day bring fame to Amethi," reported the publication.

Assistance To Students

During the event, the Union Minister guaranteed other students that she would assist them in every manner she could to ensure their success. She said that if there are more students who want to visit national institutes so that they can contribute to national development, then she will ensure that it happens.

Smriti claimed that 11,672 students in Amethi had received tablets so far, and she praised Uttar Pradesh (UP) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the successful implementation of the scheme.

Last year, the UP CM kicked off the tablet distribution with a massive event in the state capital Lucknow on December 25. The government had promised one crore young people free cellphones and tablets to support them in becoming more technologically savvy.

