All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Smriti Irani Promises ISRO Visit For Amethi Girl Who Aspires To Become Scientist, Assures Help To Others

Image Credit- Unsplash (Representational), Facebook/ Smriti Z Irani

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Smriti Irani Promises ISRO Visit For Amethi Girl Who Aspires To Become Scientist, Assures Help To Others

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Uttar Pradesh,  12 May 2022 8:09 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

During the event at her constituency Amethi, the Union Minister for Science and Technology, guaranteed other students that she would assist them in every manner she could to ensure their success.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Smriti Irani, the Union Minister for Science and Technology, has promised a polytechnic student who aspires to become a scientist a visit to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) headquarters next month.

Irani recently concluded a two-day visit to her constituency, Amethi, to open a private school and distribute tablets to the students.

ISRO Visit

After handing out the devices, the minister was discussing with students about their future plans when a student Neetu Maurya, a Jagdishpur polytechnic student, said she wanted to become a scientist and work for the national space agency.

Maurya expressed her desire to visit the headquarters of ISRO, to which the minister replied and promised to take her to the national space agency next month.

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) politician said, "She (the girl) wanted to go to ISRO and become a scientist. I will take her to ISRO next month," quoted India Today.
Irani added, "It is a matter of pride for Amethi that this girl wants to become a scientist. She will one day bring fame to Amethi," reported the publication.

Assistance To Students

During the event, the Union Minister guaranteed other students that she would assist them in every manner she could to ensure their success. She said that if there are more students who want to visit national institutes so that they can contribute to national development, then she will ensure that it happens.

Smriti claimed that 11,672 students in Amethi had received tablets so far, and she praised Uttar Pradesh (UP) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the successful implementation of the scheme.

Last year, the UP CM kicked off the tablet distribution with a massive event in the state capital Lucknow on December 25. The government had promised one crore young people free cellphones and tablets to support them in becoming more technologically savvy.

Also Read: Defying All Odds! Hyderabad Conjoined Twins Take Class 12 Exams, Refuse Any Special Privilege

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Smriti Irani 
ISRO 
Amethi 
Scientist 
Space Agency 

Must Reads

High Cost Of Climate Change: Droughts Reduced India's GDP By 2 To 5%, Says UN Report
Lakadong Mission: Meghalaya Govt Gives Global Boost To State's Special Turmeric, Aims To Raise Productivity
Larsen And Toubro Turns Sponsor For IIT-Madras Team's Hyperloop Project
Smriti Irani Promises ISRO Visit For Amethi Girl Who Aspires To Become Scientist, Assures Help To Others
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X