Meet Raja Anirudh Sriram, The Youngest Indian Microsoft Office Specialist

Raja Anirudh Sriram from Tirupati is not your average six-year-old. He is now India's youngest Microsoft Office Specialist and secured this distinction by scoring 914 marks. He could not clear his first attempt on August 14 but made it through in his second attempt on August 21. A seven-year-old boy from Odisha previously held the title. Anirudh, a student of Class 2 at Edify School, aspires to become an astronaut.

Second Time Lucky

The New Indian Express quoted his father, Saketh Ram as saying, "Basically, 700 marks are considered to pass marks for the certification. As the exam pattern is new for him, he could not clear it in his first attempt. In the following week, we taught him more exercises, and he cleared the exam in his second attempt with a record 914 marks". He further emphasised his wife's role behind their son's achievement. The six-year-old would observe his parents working on the laptop every day. Gradually, they taught him MS Excel, and he could perform tasks with ease. Sriram's mother, Sravani, is an MBA graduate working from home, while Saketh is an automobile dealer and runs a store in the city.

Saketh mentioned that he was surprised to see his son perform operations on MS Excel with ease. Recalling his time, he said that he was not aware of computers and technology until a certain age and had managed to operate a laptop just recently. He said that it was a matter of pride when the Microsoft team called them and informed them that their son had become the youngest Microsoft Office Specialist, and the Inda Book of Records confirmed the same.

Previous Accolades

This, however, is not the first time that Anirudh has made a space for himself in the India Book of Records. In 2019, the then 4-year-old boy had identified 100 cars in 160 seconds by their brand names, which secured him a place in the coveted book.

