Maharashtra: Since August 15, Locals Sing National Anthem Every Morning In This Maoist-Affected Village

The Mulchera village is 900 kilometres from the Maharashtra capital Mumbai and has a population of about 2,500, comprising a mix of tribals and people from West Bengal. Every day at 8:45 am, the village residents, including shop owners and other commercial establishment owners, gather to sing the national anthem; even the pedestrians and two state-run buses in the village ground to a stop and join in the chorus.

According to the police official, this has given people new energy and increased their patriotism. The number of disputes has decreased as the communal singing of the anthem has increased the sense of fraternity.

It is the third village in the country and the second in Maharashtra to begin this practice, following Bhilwadi village in Maharashtra's Sangli district and Nalgonda village in Telangana, as reported by NDTV.

Why Was Mulchera Labelled As A Moist-Affected Village?

According to Assistant Police Inspector (API) Ashok Bhapkar, who initiated the national anthem-singing initiative in the village, the first encounter between police and Maoists in Gadchiroli was under the jurisdiction of the Mulchera police station. Later, the suspected Maoist commander and a child he used as a human shield were killed during an encounter in the village in 1992.

Recently, two more suspected Maoists from the village surrendered, and as a consequence of these incidents and threats, Mulchera was dubbed a Maoist-affected village.

Vivekanandpur, a neighbouring village, has also begun this practice. Police officers make rounds of Mulchera and Vivekanandpur with two loudspeakers, playing a patriotic song for one minute, indicating that the national anthem is about to begin.

'Police Dadlora Khidki': Another Initiative By Police

53 "Police Dadlora Khidki" have been installed in the Gadchiroli district. This single-window system facilitates the implementation of government schemes and provides people with various official certificates, high-quality seeds, and other benefits.

According to another official, along with the other initiatives to combat the Maoist threat, the implementation of Dadlora Khidki is a new introduction to residents.

