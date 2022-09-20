All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Maharashtra: Since August 15, Locals Sing National Anthem Every Morning In This Maoist-Affected Village

Image Credit- The Indian Express

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Maharashtra: Since August 15, Locals Sing National Anthem Every Morning In This Maoist-Affected Village

Apoorva Chakrayat

Writer: Apoorva Chakrayat

Apoorva Chakrayat

Apoorva Chakrayat

Remote Intern

She is a mass communication undergrad student at Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication.

See article by Apoorva Chakrayat

Maharashtra,  20 Sep 2022 1:35 PM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

It is the third village in the country and the second in Maharashtra to begin this practice, following Bhilwadi village in Maharashtra's Sangli district and Nalgonda village in Telangana.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Mulchera village is 900 kilometres from the Maharashtra capital Mumbai and has a population of about 2,500, comprising a mix of tribals and people from West Bengal. Every day at 8:45 am, the village residents, including shop owners and other commercial establishment owners, gather to sing the national anthem; even the pedestrians and two state-run buses in the village ground to a stop and join in the chorus.

According to the police official, this has given people new energy and increased their patriotism. The number of disputes has decreased as the communal singing of the anthem has increased the sense of fraternity.

It is the third village in the country and the second in Maharashtra to begin this practice, following Bhilwadi village in Maharashtra's Sangli district and Nalgonda village in Telangana, as reported by NDTV.

Why Was Mulchera Labelled As A Moist-Affected Village?

According to Assistant Police Inspector (API) Ashok Bhapkar, who initiated the national anthem-singing initiative in the village, the first encounter between police and Maoists in Gadchiroli was under the jurisdiction of the Mulchera police station. Later, the suspected Maoist commander and a child he used as a human shield were killed during an encounter in the village in 1992.

Recently, two more suspected Maoists from the village surrendered, and as a consequence of these incidents and threats, Mulchera was dubbed a Maoist-affected village.

Vivekanandpur, a neighbouring village, has also begun this practice. Police officers make rounds of Mulchera and Vivekanandpur with two loudspeakers, playing a patriotic song for one minute, indicating that the national anthem is about to begin.

'Police Dadlora Khidki': Another Initiative By Police

53 "Police Dadlora Khidki" have been installed in the Gadchiroli district. This single-window system facilitates the implementation of government schemes and provides people with various official certificates, high-quality seeds, and other benefits.

According to another official, along with the other initiatives to combat the Maoist threat, the implementation of Dadlora Khidki is a new introduction to residents.

Also Read: With 101 Fresh Infections In The Last Week, Delhi Records Sharp Spike In Dengue Cases


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Apoorva Chakrayat
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Maoist affected village 
independence day 
National Anthem 
Maoist 
Maharashtra 
Mumbai 
Mulchera 
Tribal 

Must Reads

Maharashtra: Since August 15, Locals Sing National Anthem Every Morning In This Maoist-Affected Village
Gujarat: School Set Up For Empowering Girl Child Allegedly Forced Them To Do Domestic Work
Leading Tech For Good! Know How This Foundation Is Empowering Rural Women & Youth Through Technology
Video Of Man Offering Prayer In Vajrasana Position Goes Viral With False Communal Claim
Similar Posts
Leading Tech For Good! Know How This Foundation Is Empowering Rural Women & Youth Through Technology
Uplifting

Leading Tech For Good! Know How This Foundation Is Empowering Rural Women & Youth Through

Ronit Kumar Singh
This Teacher From Bareilly Is Revolutionising Educational Space To Accommodate Children With Special Needs
Uplifting

This Teacher From Bareilly Is Revolutionising Educational Space To Accommodate Children With Special...

The Logical Indian Crew
Purple Revolution In J&K: Know How Lavender Cultivation Is Picking Up & Helping Farmers In Valley
Uplifting

Purple Revolution In J&K: Know How Lavender Cultivation Is Picking Up & Helping Farmers In Valley

The Logical Indian Crew
Self-Help Group Campaigns To Have At Least One Woman From Every Rural Household, Says PM Modi
Uplifting

Self-Help Group Campaigns To Have At Least One Woman From Every Rural Household, Says PM Modi

The Logical Indian Crew
5-Year-Old Boy Becomes Indias Youngest Patient To Undergo En-Bloc Kidney Transplant
Uplifting

5-Year-Old Boy Becomes India's Youngest Patient To Undergo En-Bloc Kidney Transplant

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X