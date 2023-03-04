Together After 75 Years! Sikh Family Separated During Partition Reunite At Kartarpur Corridor

The Kartarpur Corridor has witnessed numerous heartwarming reunions of families that were separated during the India-Pakistan partition. The 1947 partition had left behind a sense of loss and longing among many families who ended up migrating across the borders. In a recent such reunion, families of two Sikh brothers were able to finally embrace each other after being separated for about 75 years.

Singing songs and showering flowers on each other, the families of Gurdev Singh and Daya Singh finally got a glimpse of each other on March 2 after over seven decades of separation. The Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur Corridor, stood witness to yet one more beautiful family reunion and saw emotional scenes unfurling at the Darbar.

Both brothers hailed from Haryana and used to live in a humble village known as Gomla. They lived in the village with their late father's friend, Karim Bakhsh, until the partition. After the partition, Baksh migrated to Pakistan with Gurdev, while the younger Daya remained in Haryana with his maternal uncle. In Pakistan, Baksh moved to the Jhang district of Punjab province, some 200 kms from Lahore, and gave Gurdev the Muslim name of Ghulam Muhammad. Unfortunately, Gurdev Singh passed away a few years back, but his family took forward his efforts to find his family back home in India.

Search For Family Through Social Media

Muhammad Sharif, son of Gurdev, said that over the years, his father had written letters to the government of India requesting the whereabouts of Daya Singh. While these efforts didn't bear much fruit, the family managed to garner social media attention toward their search for their family back in India. According to an NDTV report, about six months back, they managed to find Daya Singh through social media and decided to reach out to him at the Kartarpur Sahib.

The four kilometre long Corridor that provides visa-free access to Indian Sikh pilgrims to visit the Darbar Sahib then became the site for one among the many heartwarming reunions across borders soon after the visit, Gurdev's family also urged the Indian government for a visa so that the family could visit their ancestral house in Haryana.

They also expressed their gratitude for the social media impact that helped reunite the family. Back in 2022 as well, two brothers - Muhammad Siddique, 80, from Pakistan, and Habib, 78, from India, were reunited at the Corridor with the help of social media. Many organisations and social media pages have been working towards making these reunions come into reality and bringing together families that were separated for decades due to the partition.

