Govt Launches 'ShramShakti' Portal To Collect Data On Tribal Migrant Workers

The Ministry of Tribal Affairs on January 22, 2021, launched a new portal to collect data related to tribal migrant workers. The name given to this new portal is 'ShramShakti' which will facilitate in collecting data about such workers and linking it to the existing welfare schemes.

The Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda while launching the portal stated that last year the Centre had to struggle due to a lack of real-time data on migrants. Meanwhile, the state governments were encountering challenges in formulating effective strategies and other policy decisions for the welfare of the workers.

Tribal Affairs Minister, Shri @MundaArjun has e-launched the National Tribal Migration Support Portal today in the presence of Smt @renukasinghbjp, MoS, Dr Pramod Savant, CM, Goa & Ministers of Tribal Welfare & Labour of Goa.

A booklet titled 'Margadarshika' was also unveiled. pic.twitter.com/pffwCrdhQX — Tribal Affairs India (@TribalAffairsIn) January 22, 2021

The data that will be collected by the portal will include demographic profile, livelihood options, skill-mapping, and migration pattern as well. "Migrants all over the country had to face hardships after the lockdown was announced due to the coronavirus pandemic. The migration of the tribal population is distress-driven and the migrants are exposed to difficult and unsafe conditions," said Munda, as reported by The Times of India.



The minister also said that the "ShramShakti" portal will be able to successfully address the issue of data gap and will aid in empowering the migrant workers who generally move across cities in search of employment and income generation. Additionally, the data will bridge the gap and help the government link the migrant population with the existing welfare schemes.

To educate the workers about their rights, Munda also launched a tribal training module called the 'ShramSaathi'. It is to ensure that the process of livelihood migration is safe and productive. "Tribal migrant workers often have low awareness about their rights and entitlements and ways to access services and social security in source and destination areas," he said.

After training, tribal migrant workers will be able to demand and access services, rights, and entitlements related to livelihood and social security in their villages before migration and their destinations after migration, Munda explained.

