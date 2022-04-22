Shamli Man Provides Clean Water To 3200 Villagers, Spends Rs 11 Lakh From His Pocket On Filter Plant

A social activist named Neeraj became an angel of disguise in an Uttar Pradesh village. Situated in the Shamli district, he took it upon himself to establish a filter plant that will provide clean water to 3200 residents in the area. The village is called Gausgarh and they had been struggling with contaminated water for many years now. However, their requests to the Jal Nigam about rectifying the problem fell on deaf ears.

Gausgarh is one of the villages in the Shamli district that is situated on the banks of river Krishna, a Yamuna tributary. The social activist paid ₹11 lakhs from his own pocket to install a filter plant that will provide respite from the contaminated water, that is being consumed by the villagers.



Giving Back To The Society!

The river is the source of water in the region. However, the polluted flow has contaminated the groundwater which has rendered many villagers sick. According to The Times of India, villagers have suffered from various skin diseases, including cancer. "In the past three-four years, three members of my family died of cancer. Doctors had told them that they got this disease probably due to drinking contaminated water," a villager named Titu Sirohi shared.

Despite making several pleas to the Jal Nigam, there has been no respite from the detrimental problem. It is for this reason that Neeraj stepped in to help. He is one of the wealthy farmers in the region and a village leader (Pradhan)'s husband. "Nature has provided me with the means to help others and that's what I am doing. I am giving back to society. My dream is to develop city-like facilities in my village," he said.



The water filter plant is available at the Pradhan's house, that can be accessed by farmers free of cost. Along with this, clean water is being directly delivered to the houses as well.



Along with the villagers, Jal Nigam's executive engineer in Shamli named Deepak Kumar praised her efforts. He also added, "It is good that one man is trying to bring about the much-required change." However, he also stated that Neeraj's filter plant is not sustainable in nature, adding that the village with getting the pipe water supply within the next three months.

