Scotland Becomes First Country To Provide Free Menstrual Products For All

In a landmark step towards ending period poverty, Scotland has become the first country in the world to make period products free for women.

The menstrual products including tampons, pads and reusables would be provided free of charge to the women needing it.

The Scottish Parliament unanimously approved the Period Products (Free Provision) (Scotland) Bill on Tuesday, November 24 making it mandatory for the government to ensure the free provision of period essentials.

The Period Products (Free Provision) (Scotland) Bill has been passed unanimously by MSPs this evening.



The Period Products (Free Provision) (Scotland) Bill has been passed unanimously by MSPs this evening.

The Bill was introduced by Scottish Parliament member Monica Lennon, who has been campaigning to end period poverty since 2016. After the vote, Lennon said the decision could be an example for the world to see that free universal access to period products can be achieved.



"A proud day for Scotland and a signal to the world that free universal access to period products can be achieved...Periods products are essential, and now no-one in Scotland will have to go without them," said Lennon, reported Business Today.

Because periods don't stop in a pandemic, we didn't give up. The final vote on the Period Products (Free Provision) (Scotland) Bill is on Tuesday.



Thank you to every single person who has made this possible.



Latest news 👉https://t.co/jEmCiyjLe1 pic.twitter.com/fe5TFYrsOP — Monica Lennon (@MonicaLennon7) November 22, 2020

"Periods don't stop for pandemics and the work to improve access to essential tampons, pads and reusables have never been more important," she further added.



According to a CNN report, the Bill has put forward an estimate that it could cost £8.7 million (over 76 crores) a year by 2022, depending on the number of women who will take advantage of the free products.

In a document supporting the legislation, Lennon stated that was reasonable to expect 20% uptake of the scheme given the fact that official inequality statistics show that nearly 20% of women in Scotland live in relative poverty.

