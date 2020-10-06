Jharkhand: 'School At Your Doorstep' For Students With No Access To Smartphones, Internet Connection

Since the time classes have moved online in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, there have been increasing instances of students struggling to keep up with their learning especially the underprivileged, due to lack of smartphones and internet access.

The school management and teachers all across have also been coming up with innovative solutions to help such students tide over the digital crisis.



In one such instance, on finding that only 33 per cent of 42 lakh students in the state are connected through Whatsapp for digital classes, the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government has discovered the 'adoption' way to ensure children do not miss out on lessons.



According to The New Indian Express, government school teachers will 'adopt' students belonging to the marginalised communities and will visit them every week to make digital content available to them.



The teachers will also be guiding these students personally to help them stay aligned with their classmates who have access to digital contents.



The School Education and Literacy Department has a prepared the SOP (set of guidelines) in this regard which is to be presented before the state government for approval but reportedly some schools located in the remote villages in districts like Dumka and Jamtara have already adopted this concept.



"Talks are on the concept of 'mohalla class' under which teachers weekly hold classes with small groups of students every week," an official said.



The official further added that this step would help the teachers to evaluate the progress of a child, which is not possible under the current arrangements where students are being provided content on WhatsApp.



Under this initiative, students would be distributed and assigned to specific teachers who would further divide them into separate groups to facilitate proper tutoring.



Sham Kishore Gandhi, principal of Bankathi Utkramit Madhya Vidyalaya, stated they have been doing it for last several months.



"In Dumka itself, more than 500 schools have been holding such classes at different locations in small groups following social distancing norms," said Gandhi. The initiative was also hailed by NITI Ayog in a tweet.

