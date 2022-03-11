Making India Proud! MP Farmer's Daughters Bring Glory In Asian Sailing Championship

Two young girls named Ritika Dangi and Neha Thakur have brought laurels to India during the Asian Sailing Championship in Abu Dhabi. Hailing from Madhya Pradesh, they won gold and bronze medal, respectively, and the team has qualified for the upcoming Asian Games in China's Hangzhou.

Dangi won the gold medal in the ILCA-4 category using the Laser 4.7 boat. On the other hand, Thakur came first on the event's last day, where she picked up 8 points, giving her the Bronze medal, and she missed out on a second place by just a point. Recently, the state's sports minister, Yashodhara Raje Scindia, congratulated the girls for the feat.

Humble Beginnings

Ritika Dangi and Neha Thakur have humble beginnings. Both of their fathers are farmers in Madhya Pradesh. While Dangi hails from Tajpura village in Rajgarh district, Thakur comes from Amaltaj village in Dewas district. After their successful feat, the two girls are expected to be a part of the Indian sailing contingent representing the country in September at the Asian Games in China.





2/2

ILCA 4 (Jr. Boy's)

🥈Sabavath Vijay Kumar

🥉Balle Kiran Kumar



RSX:

🥈 Ishwarya Ganesh (Women's)

🥉Eabad Ali (Men's)



🇮🇳 won 3️⃣ 🥇 3️⃣ 🥈 3️⃣ 🥉 at the Championships held in Abu Dhabi between 27th Feb- 6th Mar



Heartiest congratulations to all the Medalists 🙂

Great going 👏 pic.twitter.com/dkykdbAoUe — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) March 6, 2022

Not only that, veterans in the sport are impressed with their prowess. Speaking to The Times of India, a renowned sailor from Madhya Pradesh named Girdhari Lal Yadav said, "Our players are not only winning medals, but they have promising medal prospects for the critical events like Asian Games and others. A recipient of the state's Vishwamitra Award in 2020, Yadav received the prestigious Arjuna Award in 2009 for his contribution to sailing.

Record At Championships

In total, India won nine medals at the Asian Sailing Championship. Olympians KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar the gold in the 49ers category, carrying on their winning streak from the same championship in 2021. Nethra Kumanan and Vishnu Saravanan also won the gold medal and bronze medal in their respective categories. Other Indian medallists include Prince Noble, Manu Francis, Eabad Ali, Ishwarya Ganesh and Sabavath Vijay Kumar.

Also Read: Grammarly To Donate Its Russian Profits Since 2014 In Ukraine's Support





