All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Making India Proud! MP Farmers Daughters Bring Glory In Asian Sailing Championship

Image Credits: The Times of India, The Times of India 

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Making India Proud! MP Farmer's Daughters Bring Glory In Asian Sailing Championship

Akanksha Saxena

Writer: Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

21,  11 March 2022 7:08 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

Ritika Dangi and Neha Thakur represented India at the sailing championship at Abu Dhabi, where they both won gold and bronze medal respectively and brought laurels home.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Two young girls named Ritika Dangi and Neha Thakur have brought laurels to India during the Asian Sailing Championship in Abu Dhabi. Hailing from Madhya Pradesh, they won gold and bronze medal, respectively, and the team has qualified for the upcoming Asian Games in China's Hangzhou.

Dangi won the gold medal in the ILCA-4 category using the Laser 4.7 boat. On the other hand, Thakur came first on the event's last day, where she picked up 8 points, giving her the Bronze medal, and she missed out on a second place by just a point. Recently, the state's sports minister, Yashodhara Raje Scindia, congratulated the girls for the feat.

Humble Beginnings

Ritika Dangi and Neha Thakur have humble beginnings. Both of their fathers are farmers in Madhya Pradesh. While Dangi hails from Tajpura village in Rajgarh district, Thakur comes from Amaltaj village in Dewas district. After their successful feat, the two girls are expected to be a part of the Indian sailing contingent representing the country in September at the Asian Games in China.


Not only that, veterans in the sport are impressed with their prowess. Speaking to The Times of India, a renowned sailor from Madhya Pradesh named Girdhari Lal Yadav said, "Our players are not only winning medals, but they have promising medal prospects for the critical events like Asian Games and others. A recipient of the state's Vishwamitra Award in 2020, Yadav received the prestigious Arjuna Award in 2009 for his contribution to sailing.

Record At Championships

In total, India won nine medals at the Asian Sailing Championship. Olympians KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar the gold in the 49ers category, carrying on their winning streak from the same championship in 2021. Nethra Kumanan and Vishnu Saravanan also won the gold medal and bronze medal in their respective categories. Other Indian medallists include Prince Noble, Manu Francis, Eabad Ali, Ishwarya Ganesh and Sabavath Vijay Kumar.

Also Read: Grammarly To Donate Its Russian Profits Since 2014 In Ukraine's Support


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Akanksha Saxena
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Akanksha Saxena
Madhya Pradesh 
Sailing 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X