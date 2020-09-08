Uplifting

Russia Releases First Batch Of COVID-19 Vaccine Sputnik V Into Public

The Russian health ministry registered the first vaccine against COVID-19 named Sputnik V on August 11.

Ankita Singh (Trainee Digital Journalist) 
Others/World   |   8 Sep 2020 9:05 AM GMT
Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Rajath Arkasali Arkasali
Russia Releases First Batch Of COVID-19 Vaccine Sputnik V Into Public

Image Credits: The Times Of India

The first batch of Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus, developed by Russia's Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has been released for civil circulation, regional deliveries are planned in the nearest future, the Russian Health Ministry informed.

"The first batch of the 'Gam-COVID-Vac' (Sputnik V) vaccine for the prevention of the new coronavirus infection, developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Ministry of Health of Russia, has passed the necessary quality tests in the laboratories of Roszdravnadzor (medical device regulator) and has been released into civil circulation," the ministry said in a statement.

The Russian health ministry registered the first vaccine against COVID-19, named Sputnik V, on August 11. Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin expressed hope about and said that majority of the Russian capital's residents will be vaccinated against the coronavirus within several months.

According to the health ministry, the delivery of the first batches of the Russian vaccine to the country's regions is planned in the nearest future.

Also Read: Himachal Pradesh: State's Only Woman Bus Driver Helps People Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Trainee Digital Journalist

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

News junky, crazy about politics, love science and technology. Hindi, Urdu poem lover.

Rajath Arkasali Arkasali

Rajath Arkasali Arkasali

contributor

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian